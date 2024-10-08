Advertisement
A Plastic Surgeon Says This Vitamin Is Downright Essential For Youthful Skin
Don't underestimate the power of skin foods, says Anthony Youn, M.D. The holistic plastic surgeon took to the mindbodygreen podcast to discuss the science behind eating your way to firm, youthful skin and of course rattled off some favorite fridge staples.
"[Eating] nutrient-dense foods is a big thing you can do to help to slow down the aging process," he declares. A bold statement, if ever I've heard one, but the research is on his side—specifically for one classic (yet way under-consumed) player, vitamin C.
Why vitamin C is essential for youthful skin
First things first, vitamin C is an antioxidant—but what does that mean, exactly?
Well, your body naturally creates waste products, called free radicals, which impair the DNA of your cells. "If given the chance, they basically attack the cells and steal electrons from them," Youn explains. Free radicals are unavoidable to an extent, although environmental factors like sun exposure, smoking, and processed foods can contribute to even more of a buildup.
At some point, your body can develop so many free radicals that it undergoes a state of oxidative stress, which is linked to accelerated skin aging. You can read more about how free radicals work in our guide here, but just know that antioxidants serve as your body's natural defense against free radicals. And that's where vitamin C comes into play!
"You can also ingest antioxidants via colorful fruits and vegetables, and you can apply antioxidants to the surface of your skin as well," he says. Think oranges, bell peppers, and other vitamin-C-rich foods, as well as vitamin C serums for the topical route.
But antioxidant protection isn't the only notch on vitamin C's belt. The vitamin is also absolutely essential for collagen production—which is directly related to firm, youthful skin. In fact, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant1.* Vitamin C is actually able to promote fibroblast production2, tend to damaged collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis3, or the pathway in which collagen is made.*
"If we do not have sufficient vitamin C in our diets, then collagen is not able to be produced efficiently," Youn shares. Again, he points to vitamin-C-rich foods like citrus, but almost half of Americans fail to get enough vitamin C from food each day.
That said, supplements can help ensure you achieve your daily vitamin C quota. Our own vitamin C potency+, for example, contains an effective 1,000-mg dose of vitamin C, with an innovative lipid and bioflavonoid technology that has a superior ability to raise vitamin C levels in your body.* That way, you know your skin (and entire body) will receive the nourishment it needs daily.*
The takeaway
Vitamin C is essential for many functions in the body, and it's downright essential for healthy, youthful skin.* It not only provides antioxidant support but is directly involved in the production of collagen (aka the family of proteins that keeps your skin taut and firm).* On that note, Youn also has some thoughts on buzzy collagen supplements—find his top red flags here.
