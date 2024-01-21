Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 21, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Hands Holding a Matcha Latte
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
January 21, 2024

As much as us coffee lovers may not want to accept it, the rumors are true: That midday cup can affect your hormone balance. This is why some experts recommend subbing the caffeine for other blood-sugar-balancing foods. But let's be real—not everyone can cut out afternoon caffeine right away. That's why we've offered the perfect middle ground to help you limit your caffeine intake, if that's of interest to you; plus, it adds a healthy glow to your skin and promotes gut health, while you're at it.* 

Here, we're combining two extremely beneficial ingredients: matcha (which has less caffeine than coffee!) and collagen. Below, find all the info you need to start whipping up this tasty, gut-friendly beverage.*

Collagen Matcha Latte 

If you want to get specific, matcha technically has 70 milligrams of caffeine, while brewed coffee has 96 milligrams. Yes, it's still a nice-sized portion, but matcha also comes loaded with L-theanine, an energy-boosting amino acid that can make you feel calmer cognitively1. That's why people who drink matcha often report a sustained energy burst minus the sleepy crash later on. 

We'll explain more about the benefits of matcha and collagen in a mere moment, but for now, let's dive into the recipe, shall we?

What you'll need:

How to

  1. First, you'll want to bring some water to a boil, then let it sit for five minutes. 
  2. Next, add your water, matcha, milk, and collagen powder to the blender. 
  3. Blend until smooth and pour into your cup. 
  4. Optional: Add a dash of cinnamon powder to your latte for extra flavor.
  5. Note: If iced beverages are your go-to, feel free to use cold milk instead and toss a few ice cubes into your cup before pouring your latte. 

What are the benefits of this beverage

We discussed a bit about the benefits above, but matcha is also rich in antioxidants, especially epigallocatechin gallate 2(EGCG), the most prominent and most studied catechin and green tea's claim to fame. In fact, one study found that matcha contained 137 times more EGCG than green tea3. In addition, it contains anti-inflammatory4 properties and has the power to support your metabolism5. Matcha does have more caffeine than green tea but less than the average cup of coffee, making it the ideal beverage if you want to slowly limit caffeine intake. 

And let's not forget about collagen: Collagen supplementation has countless benefits as well, both for the skin and the entire body.* It promotes your skin's natural collagen and elastin production, supports skin hydration, and supports gut and digestive health.* You can read more about collagen's benefits here if you're curious, but it's a worthy addition to all of your beverages, caffeinated or otherwise. 

The takeaway

If you're looking for an afternoon energy boost but want to limit your coffee intake, a collagen matcha latte is a great substitute. This recipe is quick, easy, and who knows—it may even become your go-to for the morning as well. Plus, the benefits of these ingredients go far beyond lifting your spirits midday. If caffeine isn't for you, or if you're looking to minimize consumption, there are a few unlikely foods that may give you the energy boost you're looking for.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It

Jessica McCabe

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under
Women's Health

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Supplement Is Key For Muscle Health In Middle Age, Reviewers Say*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Key For Muscle Health In Middle Age, Reviewers Say*

Emma Loewe

This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly
Integrative Health

This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly

Sarah Regan

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
Integrative Health

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan

Bring The "Metabolic Heat" & Burn Calories By Activating This Type Of Fat
Integrative Health

Bring The "Metabolic Heat" & Burn Calories By Activating This Type Of Fat

Morgan Chamberlain

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects

Sarah Regan

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Mental Health

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out

Tanya Carroll Richardson

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)

Hannah Frye

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It

Jessica McCabe

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under
Women's Health

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Supplement Is Key For Muscle Health In Middle Age, Reviewers Say*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Key For Muscle Health In Middle Age, Reviewers Say*

Emma Loewe

This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly
Integrative Health

This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly

Sarah Regan

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
Integrative Health

7 Things That Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan

Bring The "Metabolic Heat" & Burn Calories By Activating This Type Of Fat
Integrative Health

Bring The "Metabolic Heat" & Burn Calories By Activating This Type Of Fat

Morgan Chamberlain

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement To Try If You Don't Want Nasty Side Effects

Sarah Regan

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out
Mental Health

6 Ways To Soothe Your Nervous System When Other People Are Stressing You Out

Tanya Carroll Richardson

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To "Feed" Your Muscles Daily (And Why It's Essential For Healthy Aging)

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.