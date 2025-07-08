Advertisement
Women’s Hair Loss Is Fundamentally Different — Here’s What You Can Do To Help Regrowth
Hair loss is personal, and I mean that in two ways. First, how it shows up is highly individual. It’s shaped by a complex web of factors that may include nutrition, lifestyle, hormones, genetics, medical conditions, and more. Second, it often carries a heavy emotional weight. For many, hair loss comes with a deep undercurrent of uncomfortable feelings like insecurity, humiliation, and shame.
This is especially true for women, says author, physician, and board-certified OBGYN Jessica Shepherd, M.D.
I spoke with Shepherd about the complexities of women’s hair loss—why it’s different from men’s, why it’s often misunderstood, and what women can do about it.
Women’s hair loss root causes are typically more varied
“Hair loss can be caused by a lot of different factors—stress levels, nutrition, medications, or thyroid issues,” says Shepherd, who is also the Chief Medical Officer at Hers.
And while we often hear about age-related hair loss in men, women’s hair loss is more often tied to underlying health concerns. “That’s another thing that makes women’s hair loss different,” she explains. “There’s a stronger correlation to a medical condition or hormonal change.”
Because of that, addressing hair loss often means looking at your health more holistically.
“That may involve identifying and managing other medical conditions, addressing hormonal imbalances, or reassessing your diet—especially if it includes foods that don’t support your body’s optimal function,” she says.
Nutrition, in particular, is worth interrogating.
“It’s really the framework for how our body functions,” Shepherd notes. “Shifting your diet to include more antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components is important. That kind of support strengthens the system overall, which can make any medications or treatments more effective.”
The emotional toll tends to be stronger
Being upset over hair loss isn’t vain or superficial. Hair plays a powerful role in identity, confidence, and self-expression—especially for women. Losing it can feel like losing a part of yourself, which is why the emotional impact runs so deep.
“It’s an external feature, so it’s more noticeable. It's also typically very important to women,” says Shepherd. “So if there’s hair loss, it’s more likely to be noticed or remarked upon.”
In fact, research shows that women experiencing hair loss report higher levels of psychological distress1, including anxiety, social withdrawal, and diminished quality of life. One study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that female patients with hair loss had significantly higher scores for depressive symptoms2 compared to men.
Even as the stigma around women’s hair loss is slowly improving, it still carries emotional weight.
“Many women still carry shame and embarrassment. When they do bring it up—if they bring it up—in the doctor’s office, it often comes with a lot of emotion,” she says. “It’s something that impacts how they’re seen and how they feel about themselves. That ties directly into self-confidence.”
Professional help may offer more effective solutions
Because of this stigma, seeking treatment can be more complicated. Many women feel uncomfortable bringing it up to friends or even to their doctors. That silence can lead to delays in getting support and, in turn, make the problem worse.
Connecting with a trusted provider—especially one who understands the emotional weight of hair loss—can help normalize the experience and guide women toward real solutions.
“It takes the core idea of hair loss, which we know is something that can be seen as shameful or embarrassing, and reframes it,” says Shepherd. “It gives people a way to feel empowered by what they’re taking, how they’re taking it, and ultimately, how they feel about themselves.”
Beyond emotional support, professional guidance cuts through the noise. Instead of aimlessly testing over-the-counter serums or social media hacks that often overpromise, a provider can offer a personalized plan based on your unique needs.
“That’s key because everyone comes in with a different starting point,” she says. “Whether someone has been dealing with hair loss for a long time, just starting to notice it, and depending on how much hair has already been lost, those factors all influence outcomes.”
Timing matters
The most effective treatments approach hair loss from multiple angles
You shouldn’t have to choose between supplements and prescriptions—especially when it comes to something as personal as hair loss.
But historically, that’s exactly how it’s been. Prescription medications like Minoxidil were kept separate from over-the-counter vitamins, leaving many women piecing together their own routines with little guidance.
Now, we’re seeing smarter solutions that blend prescription-strength ingredients with nutrients that support not just hair, but also skin and nails. So you don’t have to decide between supplements and medications, you can utilize both at the same time.
That’s why Hers developed Minoxidil + Biotin Hair Regrowth Gummies—a first-of-its-kind solution that combines Minoxidil with the beauty-boosting nutrient biotin.
“That combination is something new,” says Shepherd. “It addresses hair loss from multiple angles—and delivers it in a gummy form.”
Minoxidil has long been considered the gold standard for hair regrowth. It’s well-studied, FDA-approved, and trusted since the 1980s. Available in both oral and topical forms, it works by stimulating hair follicles and extending the growth phase of the hair cycle.
Biotin, a B vitamin also known as vitamin B7, plays a key role in keratin production—a critical protein that makes up the structure of hair, skin, and nails. Low biotin levels have been associated with thinning hair and brittle nails, and while rare, deficiencies can contribute to hair loss. Adding biotin may help strengthen strands, improve shine, and support healthy growth over time.
Level-set expectations
The takeaway
Hair loss isn’t just about hair—it’s about health, hormones, and how you feel about yourself. For women, it’s often more complex, more emotional, and more overlooked. But with the right support, it’s completely manageable: Know your root causes, be consistent with care, and don’t be afraid to ask for real help.