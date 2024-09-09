Advertisement
The Best DIY Hair Growth Oil According To Research (Only 2 Ingredients!)
Whether you're looking to thicken volume, help revive loss, or add some inches to your lengthening goals, there is no shortage of hair growth products out there.
In the last few years, this subcategory of the hair care market has exploded in popularity, signaling there's a real need for these kinds of formulas.
And with an increase in need, that usually means a surge of interest in DIY solutions as well.
DIY beauty isn't just a social media phenomenon—it's been around as long as folks have been playing with botanical extracts and slathering them over their skin and hair.
Folks have always figured out how to care for themselves with whatever resources they have available to them.

And hair growth tonics are no different! From rice water rinses to hot oil scalp treatments, people have always turned to these natural reserves to help thicken, lengthen, and strengthen their hair.
The cool update is that science is starting to catch up. More research is being done to look into the efficacy of natural ingredients on hair growth and regrowth, including the two in this N.D.-approved recipe.
A naturopathic-doctor-approved hair oil recipe for improved hair health & growth
When it comes to natural ingredients for hair health, one herb comes to mind almost instantly: rosemary. That's all thanks to a 2015 randomized comparative trial1 that made the rounds on social media and websites (we've definitely covered it too!).
Naturopathic doctor and integrative skin care expert Jessica Maloh, N.D., recently summarized the study in this TIkTok post: "There was one study that compared a topical rosemary oil solution to 2% minoxidil and those with male pattern hair loss," she explains.
Minoxidil is the active ingredient in many hair loss products but most famously Rogaine. It's considered the go-to hair loss solution recommended by dermatologists and hair care experts. Essentially: Rosemary had tough competition.
"Depending on what group they were in, they would use either product two times a day for a total of six months. They found an increase in hair count at six months relative to baseline and relative to three months in both groups, without a significant difference in hair count between the two groups," she says. "Suggesting similar efficacy of this rosemary oil solution and minoxidil at 2%."

"There are a few things to keep in mind. If you are planning to use rosemary essential oil; it's generally recommended to avoid directly applying it on to the skin. It's best to mix it with a carrier oil," she says.
"People might think of a variety of different oils to try as carrier oils—whether it's avocado or coconut oil or olive oil," she says, in a follow-up TikTok post. "But it would be nice if there was a carrier oil that also had some research around supporting hair growth."
Well, there is: "One study compared the effects of topical pumpkin seed oil minoxidil at 5% in patients with female pattern hair loss. And the results suggest that the daily use of 1 mL of topical pumpkin seed oil for three consecutive months may offer some efficacy in the treatment of female pattern hair loss."
So, if you're looking to maximize your results in your DIY solution, Maloh recommends combining these two oils for boosted benefits.
However, she notes that the two haven't been studied together: "There hasn't been a study looking at a specific amount of rosemary seed oil that's being mixed in with a certain amount of pumpkin seed oil for a specific hair loss condition," she says.
As with starting any new treatment, product, or routine: These solutions aren't one-size-fits-all. As Maloh reminds us: "There are multiple factors and contributors to hair growth and loss. It's best to speak to your doctor about which integrative or conventional options are going to be best for you," she says.
The takeaway
Whether you're dealing with hair loss, have naturally thin hair, or can't seem to reach your lengthening goals, finding hair growth solutions can be a challenge.
If you're interested in DIY recipes, the expert-approved combo of rosemary essential oil mixed in with pumpkin seed oil as your carrier oil is your best bet.
And if you'd rather get something pre-formulated? Well, then here are our favorite hair growth serums.
