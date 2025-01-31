Advertisement
These 17 Yoga Poses Will Help Build A Strong Foundation For Beginners
If you're brand-new to yoga, welcome! It's a beautiful practice that combines breathwork, meditation, and movement—which can do wonders for your well-being.
Studies show that yoga may help aid with sleep and manage stress. Plus, some research suggests the mind-body practice can also support mental health.
Whether you're drawn to yoga for the physical, mental, or spiritual benefits, having a basic understanding of common postures can make your practice flow much smoother.
While there are many types of yoga, you'll see a number of similar standard poses in each practice.
Below, we've compiled 17 basic yoga poses—with both their English and Sanskrit names—demonstrated by yoga instructors Phyllicia Bonnano and Juanina Kocher.
Flow through these poses to familiarize your body and mind with each one, and they're sure to become second nature in no time.
Mountain pose (tadasana)
- Stand up tall, and allow your shoulders to drop back.
- Feel grounded as your crown stretches toward the sky.
- Take a deep breath in; reach your arms upward.
Forward fold (uttanasana)
- Stand up tall with your arms reaching up to the sky.
- As you exhale, hinge at your hips and fold your upper body forward, bending your knees if needed.
- Inhale, and come into a half lift. Then exhale and lower back down.
Child's pose (balasana)
- From a tabletop position, sit back onto your heels.
- Peel your knees open. Reach and extend your fingertips forward, allowing your chest to rest on your mat.
Cat-cow (chakravakasana)
- Place your hands on your mat, coming into a tabletop position.
- As you inhale, bring your belly toward the ground, bend your back, and allow your gaze to come up.
- Exhale as you curl and round your spine, bringing your gaze toward your belly button.
Downward dog (adho mukha svanasana)
- Come into a plank position on your mat.
- Inhale as you hinge at your hips, and lift them up high, coming into a downward-dog position.
- Ground down through the soles of your feet and your hands, allowing your hips to be the highest point. You can also pedal out your dog here, lifting one heel, then the other.
Plank (phalakasana)
- Place your hands and feet on the mat, rising up so your shoulders are stacked over your wrists.
- Engage your core, and hold for a couple of breaths.
Chaturanga (chaturanga dandasana)
- Come into your plank pose, engaging your core to stabilize your body.
- Slowly bend your elbows, hug them in toward your ribs, and lower down to your mat.
Upward dog (urdhva mukha svanasana)
- Start by lying on your stomach.
- Inhale, press your hands into the ground, and your push chest forward.
- Exhale as you slowly release back to the mat.
Cobra pose (bhujangasana)
- Start by lying on your stomach.
- Bring your hands underneath your shoulders. Pull your elbows in toward your body.
- Keeping your elbows bent, lift your chest up. Slowly lower back to the mat.
Low lunge (anjaneyasana)
- Plant one foot between your hands on the mat. Bring your other knee down to the ground.
- Rise to an upright position, with your hands resting on your front thigh.
- Extend your arms, reaching them up to the sky.
Crescent lunge (ashta chandrasana)
- Bring one foot in between your hands, keeping your other leg extended backward.
- Ground down through your front foot, and lift onto your back toes.
- Slowly rise up into a high lunge, bringing your arms overhead and keeping the gaze in front of you.
Warrior 1 (virabhadrasana I)
- From a high lunge, pivot your back foot down, and lift your torso up, coming into a warrior 1.
- Bend your front knee, and lift your arms toward the sky.
Warrior 2 (virabhadrasana II)
- From a high lunge, pivot your back heel down, and open your body to the side. Your back foot should be turned in slightly. Your front knee should be right over your ankle.
- Energetically stretch your arms in opposite directions, keeping a soft gaze over your fingertips.
Peaceful warrior (viparita virabhadrasana)
- From warrior 2 pose, flip your front palm, bring the left hand down behind you, and allow it to rest on the back of the left thigh.
- Keeping the right biceps by your ear, reach your arm backward. Gently bend your spine, gazing toward your fingertips.
Triangle pose (utthita trikonasana)
- From peaceful warrior, straighten your front leg.
- Bring your arms into a "T" position, then shift your body forward and bring your right hand to rest on your right foot or shin.
- Lift your left arm up toward the sky.
Tree pose (vrksansana)
- Start in a standing position.
- Ground down through your left foot. Bend your right knee, and bring your right foot to your left ankle, lower part of your leg, or thigh (whatever you prefer).
- Stretch your arms up to the sky, or bring your hands to the heart center.
Pigeon pose (kapotasana)
- Start in a downward-dog position, then reach your right foot up to the sky.
- Bend your knee and bring it in line with your right arm. Bring your right foot to the left side, and allow your shin to rest on the ground.
- Bring your back leg down to the mat, and lift your chest.
- Hold for a breath, then slowly lower your torso to the ground so it folds over your right leg.
- You have the option to bring your forehead to the mat.
- Hold for as many breaths as you'd like, then peel your body back up. Come back into a downward dog, then repeat on the opposite side.