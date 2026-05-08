From Dark Spots To Crepey Skin, Here’s What Can Actually Be Done About Sun Damage
As we kick off summer, we'll be sharing our best advice for achieving Healthy Summer Skin—read all May long. Here’s to a summer of feeling good, living well, and keeping your skin safe under the sun.
Everytime I take a close look at the skin on my chest, I lament all those pool-side tanning sessions I put my body through during my teenage years. It was the early aughts and having a Laguna Beach-inspired bronze was a non-negotiable: Tanning beds in the winter, sunburns in the summer, and bronzer year round. We just didn’t think twice about what might happen decades later.
And in my mid-thirties, the long-term consequences of all that UV damage has only just begun to surface. I know in the decades to come, it’s only going to become more and more evident. Hence, the regret.
I’m not alone in that realization. A 2023 survey found 46% of people aged 26 to 57 years regret their prior exposure to the sun. I can’t help but think that visible wrinkles, dark spots, and sagging skin have a lot to do with that—not even to mention the more serious consequences, like melanoma.
So if the damage is already done, what can you realistically do about it?
What excess sun exposure does to the skin
The sun is a powerful thing. It supports mood, circadian rhythm, and vitamin D production. But when skin is left unprotected, that same exposure becomes one of the most significant drivers of premature aging and long-term damage.
Your skin is designed to act as a barrier, and it does that job well. One of its primary roles is protecting the body from ultraviolet (UV) radiation—absorbing the bulk of that exposure so deeper tissues don’t have to.
When UV rays hit the skin, the effects can be immediate. Sometimes that shows up as a visible burn. Other times, it looks like a tan, a cluster of freckles, or even visible veins.
The real damage is under the surface. UV radiation penetrates the epidermis and dermis and creates damage at the cellular level, including direct DNA mutations and cellular breakdown.
- DNA damage: UV exposure can alter the DNA within skin cells, increasing the risk of mutations that, over time, can lead to skin cancers
- Collagen breakdown: It activates enzymes that degrade collagen and elastin, weakening the skin’s structural support
- Pigment overproduction: It stimulates melanocytes to produce more melanin, which can lead to uneven tone, dark spots, and persistent discoloration
When skin is younger, it’s often able to compensate. In your 20s, collagen production is still relatively high, cell turnover is efficient, and repair mechanisms are more robust—so the visible effects of damage are easier to mask. You might tan evenly, bounce back quickly from sun exposure, or not notice changes at all.
Over time, that balance shifts. Collagen production naturally declines, cellular repair slows, and the cumulative effects of repeated UV exposure begin to surface. What once looked like a harmless tan can reappear years later as pigmentation, fine lines, thinning skin, loss of firmness, or worse.
Here’s what to do about it.
First-things-first: A note on sun protection
The most effective thing to do to protect against photo aging is comprehensive sun protection. That means daily sunscreen, being smart about your time in the sun, and wearing accessories, like hats and sun glasses. You don’t have to fix damage that wasn’t done in the first place!
But this article is about addressing past damage—so the advice I’m going to give here is specifically focused on repair and reversal, rather than prevention.
So while I’m not going to give the advice to “wear sunscreen” for every single correction, please know that advice is implicit. There’s no use in addressing sun damage if you’re just going to accumulate it again.
Dark spots
Dark spots (a.k.a. hyperpigmentation) are one of the most direct outcomes of UV exposure. When skin is hit with sunlight, melanocytes ramp up melanin production as a protective response. Over time—and with repeated exposure—that pigment becomes unevenly distributed, settling into spots that linger long after the tan fades.
What helps:
- Melanocyte inhibitors: Tranexamic acid, licorice root, niacinamide, and azelaic acid help interrupt excess melanin production at the cellular level, helping reduce formation overtime.
- AHAs: Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) break down dead skin cells on the stratum corneum, including those pigmented cells. This can help accelerate the fading of discoloration and encourage more rapid skin cell turnover.
- IPL: Considered the “gold standard” for dark spots, intense pulsed light (IPL) uses broad-spectrum light to break up excess pigment. It’s incredibly important you visit a professional who is trained in your skin tone, however, as these can cause damage if not administered correctly.
RELATED READ: Just a long list of tips and treatments to fade dark spots or melasma
Crepey skin
UV exposure accelerates the breakdown of collagen and elastin while also depleting moisture levels, leaving skin more fragile in both function and appearance. This fragile appearance is often called “crepey skin,” as it resembles crepe paper. Crepey skin shows up as thin, finely wrinkled texture—often on the chest, under-eyes, or arms.
What helps:
- Rebuild the barrier: Look for ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol to strengthen and soften the skin barrier.
- Layer hydration: Use humectants (like hyaluronic acid or glycerin) to attract plumping moisture and then trap it in under richer creams to visibly smooth.
- Ultrasound treatments: Using targeted ultrasound wavelengths, these treatments (like Sofwave) target collagen-production in the dermis to help rebuild some of that structural integrity that’s often missing in crepey skin.
Wrinkles
Wrinkles form when UV exposure breaks down collagen faster than your body can replace it. Add in repetitive facial movement, gravity, and natural aging, and those lines begin to set more permanently.
What helps:
- Retinol: The gold standard ingredient for photoaging and wrinkles, retinols have been shown through robust research to reduce wrinkle severity and appearance.
- Red light therapy: Either through a red light panel, LED mask, or regular facials, red light can stimulate collagen production and minimize wrinkles.
- Fractional laser: A resurfacing laser can reduce wrinkle depth and improve texture. It can also address serious long-term consequences, as studies have actually shown just one session of a fractional laser to resurface the skin can reduce a person's skin cancer risk by 50%.
Dullness
We may associate the sun with a glowy tan, but it can actually lead to dullness over time. Think: leathery texture, uneven tone, and a rough, lackluster finish. That’s because sun exposure slows down natural cell turnover, leading to a buildup of dead skin cells on the surface. The result is skin that looks flat, uneven, and less radiant.
What helps:
- Vitamin C: A daily antioxidant serum helps neutralize free radicals caused by UV exposure while also brightening the skin and supporting more even tone over time.
- In-office peels: A licensed esthetician or dermatologist can select the right peel for your skin type, tone, and goals. Peels can give near immediate results, some don’t require downtime, and the benefits can continue for several months post treatment.
The takeaway
Sun damage may be cumulative, but so is repair. With the right approach—daily protection, targeted treatments, and consistent care—you can significantly improve how your skin looks and functions.