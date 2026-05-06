“If someone has severe sun damage skin and a history of skin cancer, I may suggest something that's a little bit more aggressive at resurfacing, such as a non-ablative fractional laser,” says board-certified dermatologist Shasa Hu, M.D., Cosmetic Director Skin of Color Division at the University of Miami. “Because on this end of spectrum, studies have actually shown just one session of a fractional laser to resurface the skin can reduce a person's skin cancer risk by 50%.”