The Best Sunscreens On The Market Right Now According To Our Staff
Skin care is personal. The products that make their way into your routine are likely influenced by many different factors that are unique to you: What your skin care goals are, what concerns you’re dealing with, skin type and tone, budget constraints, how much time and energy you’re willing to commit to a routine, and of course, your personal preferences. Considering all these variables, it is no wonder there are so many differing opinions on beauty products. As I always caveat: What works for me, may not work for you.
This is no more true than with sunscreen! Finding a sunscreen that works for you may depend on your skin tone, how reactive your skin is, if you are wearing makeup, where on the body it’s going, what your planned activities are, and so much more.
Fortunately, there are so many more options on the market than there were just a few years ago. So there’s a bounty of high-quality, sensorially appealing sunscreens to pick from. Here, several of our favorites—all tried and tested from mbg staffers.
Mineral vs chemical: What should you choose?
Paula's Choice Calm Barrier Protect Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
“I have sensitive skin that reacts to quite a bit, including sometimes sunscreen. Luckily, there are so many great sensitive-skin SPFs formulas on the market, so I'm not lacking in options.
“I've tried countless, and this is the current star in my lineup. The mineral formula uses both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for broad spectrum protection—and then includes allantoin and Centella asiatica as superstar soothers. Most "sensitive skin" sunscreens just do their best not to irritate the skin. But this goes above and beyond by infusing it with ingredients that support the skin barrier, calm inflammation, and proactively soothe reactive skin.
“The texture is light, hydrating, and sits well under makeup, so I have no problem wearing it daily. At this point, it's not just part of my "sun care" routine—it's a vital part of my skin care lineup.” — beauty director Alexandra Engler
Coola Mineral Body Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 & Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
“Coola’s entire portfolio is exceptionally well done. First up, I simply must highlight their non-aerosol body sprays. Hands down, the best in the biz. I personally use the zinc oxide spray. I find it so easy to apply, fast absorbing, and has a soft, silky finish. It’s further supported with a plant extract blend for antioxidant protection against free radicals, which I love. While I prefer the mineral option, they have several chemical body sprays if that's what you prefer for your own skin. For when a lotion is more convenient, I grab their Mineral Body Sunscreen Lotion in SPF 50. It’s lightweight yet hydrating.
“Some other reasons to love Coola: It abides by the California Organic Products Act (COPA) standards, which requires that at least 70% of every formula is organic ingredients. It also donates to melanoma research. And it prioritizes sunscreen education, so people can be more informed about their purchases.” — Engler
Thrive Daily Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin & BodyShield 50
“Listen: I know most people don’t buy skin care products because of environmental or ethical reasons. They buy skin care products because they work. The good news is that Thrive sunscreens do both!
“Thrive is one of the most thoughtful skin care brands I’ve ever come across. The team behind the brand practices regenerative farming methods, gives back to the communities they work with, partners with a variety of environmental groups, and uses sustainable packaging. No stone is left unturned.
The products are also great. The Sensitive Skin sunscreen is packed with super-plants to soothe skin and offer antioxidant protection. The BodyShield 50 is perfect for active days outdoors.” — Engler
Editor’s tip: Build a “sunscreen wardrobe”
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen
“I love that this sunscreen is true to the name and goes on sheer, without any greasiness or heavy scent. It plays well with other skincare products and is an easy way to protect my face with SPF daily. It feels somewhat moisturizing, probably thanks to the squalene, and I like knowing it’s made with zinc versus a chemical sunscreen. Reapplication goes on just as well as the first coat, even on a sweaty summer day.” — health editor Ailsa Cowell
Native Unscented Mineral Body Sunscreen
“Finally, an all-over mineral sunscreen that is unscented, sheer, and actually affordable so I’m not afraid to drench my entire body. This feels more like a body lotion than a sunscreen—it’s easy to rub in and doesn’t leave a cast or have a stickiness to it. I keep this around for whenever I’m about to get outside; it’s great just to have in my purse.” — Cowell
Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Sunscreen
“I'm a label-reading mom, and I’m not sorry. I don’t want unnecessary ingredients in my kids’ products, so I was inclined to find a sunscreen for her that is EWG certified. Babo Botanicals makes multiple great options that are zinc-based, fragrance-free, and water-resistant. The stick and spray are especially helpful for wiggly toddlers, and my daughter’s sensitive skin has done just fine with each version of this sunscreen. We apply every morning before school and several times a day when playing outside.” — Cowell
It Cosmetics CC+ With Nude Glow
“I love this lightweight makeup. It provides enough coverage to conceal any redness I have, yet it feels like I have no makeup on. I feel good wearing it during the day because I know it helps protect my skin, and even opt to wear it in the evening. The formula feels hydrating and never cakes even hours later.” — supplements editor Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Editor’s tip: Tinted sunscreens offer additional protection
Vacation Super Spritz
“I never go anywhere in the summer without throwing a sunscreen spray in my bag, and this has recently been my go-to. It’s compact, provides SPF 50 protection, and is allowed in a carry-on suitcase. It’s never the first layer I apply, but is great for mid-day touchups as it goes on seamlessly over makeup and doesn’t leave a filmy residue.” — Knudsen
Elta MD UV Clear
“A dermatologist recommended this sunscreen to me as a teenager (I have very acne prone skin), and it’s been the cream I’ve reached for since. It goes on smoothly, feels lightweight, and leaves no white cast—unlike many other mineral sunscreens I’ve tried. It’s the base layer I use everyday, including under makeup. Plus, I can trust that it won’t cause me to break out!” — Knudsen
Sky & Sol Face and Body Sunscreen SPF 50
“This has quickly become my go-to mineral sunscreen for both face and body. It’s made with just 10 nourishing ingredients—like grass-fed tallow, jojoba oil, and zinc oxide—so it feels more like skin care than sunscreen. Plus, it somehow manages to feel ultra-moisturizing without being greasy.
“It never breaks me out, which honestly feels like a small miracle given how many SPF products have in the past. It does take a minute to rub in fully, and there’s a slight white cast at first, but I usually mix it with a tinted moisturizer or bronzing drops and it blends right in. Once it’s on, it just feels like part of my skin care routine—no stickiness, no residue. I feel good using it every day knowing it's reef-safe, fragrance-free, and made without questionable ingredients.
“Also, I have to mention their sunscreen chapstick. It’s seriously the best one I’ve ever used. Super thick and hydrating, with zero weird taste (if you know what I mean). I keep one in every bag.” — assistant health editor Ava Durgin
Well People Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum SPF 34
“Well People’s EWG verified sunscreen has the perfect blendable consistency. The mineral sunscreen opts for non-nano zinc—too large to be absorbed by skin—yet doesn’t leave behind a noticeable white cast (on me, anyway). Instead the sheer formula seamlessly absorbs into skin, delivering brightening vitamin C and an antioxidant-rich oil for added protection. Plus, powerful niacinamide makes a great addition for oily complexions. I never have to worry about breakouts!” — Deputy commerce editor Braelyn Wood
Editor’s tip: Look for antioxidants
Plumscreen® $78 Broad Spectrum SPF 31 PA+++
“If you want a lightweight, creamy formula, then you can’t go wrong with Plumscreen. The consistency feels closer to an everyday moisturizer than your typical sticky sunscreen, which means it layers well under makeup. I personally like this formula for everyday wear; the non-nano zinc doesn’t leave a white cast, the Antioxidant-Rich Plum Superfruit Complex® protects against city pollution, and the addition of zonaria tournefortii extract promotes skin longevity. It’s the ultimate 3-in-1 protection.” — Wood
Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection® Face Shield Flex SPF 50
“When summer rolls around, this tinted sunscreen quickly replaces my foundation. The mineral formula is water- and sweat-resistant (a must by August!) with enough coverage to blur out pimples and redness. If you don’t want added pigmentation, the original sunscreen delivers the same lightweight consistency, making it a great option for beach days.” — Wood
Naked Sundays SPF50 GlowBalm Mineral Peptide Stick
“These days just about every makeup product can contain SPF—and your bronzer and blush are no exception. I love using Naked Sunday’s glow balms to add warmth and blush on busy summer days. The perfect addition to your pool bag, they offer broad-spectrum SPF50 from a 100% non-nano mineral formula. Need another reason to make the swap? They’re packed with skin-loving additions like avocado seed oil, vitamin E, and peptides.” — Wood
The takeaway
In the ever-expanding world of skincare, sunscreen remains one of the most essential (and most personal) steps. As our long list of faves might suggest, the “best” sunscreen truly depends on your unique needs: your skin type, lifestyle, preferences, and values. So find what works for you—maybe one from this list—and wear it every day.