How Experts Actually Want You To Apply Sunscreen: 7 SPF Tips From Top Derms
A vital part of smart sun care is user behavior: We know that using SPF correctly plays just as much of a role in safety as does the product itself.
Sure, you may have a moisturizer with an SPF of 50, but that number quickly dwindles if you're not using enough of it. And applying sunscreen once and then never again for the rest of your day at the beach leaves you unprotected for hours on end—as if you’d never put any on in the first place. Or not thinking about full body protection can leave you exposed in some pretty risky areas.
So to help you stay safe in the sun, we rounded up our favorite SPF tips from the world’s top derms.
Use a tinted sunscreen
I often default to a tinted sunscreen—not just because I like that it makes my skin look smoother and more even-toned, but also because it gives me an extra boost of protection.
As board-certified dermatologist Muneeb Shah, D.O., the face behind viral sensation Doctorly and founder of Remedy Skin, explains these makeup-skin care hybrids also double up on benefits.
“Tinted sunscreens have the ability to block visible light, whereas a traditional sunscreen doesn't,” he says during a past episode of Clean Beauty School.
Visible light refers to all light that you can see. When the skin is exposed to excessive amounts of visible light, it can activate the skin cells’ melanocytes. Melanocytes are the part of the skin that produces pigment. So when these get activated, dark spots follow.
“[A tinted sunscreen’s ability] to block visible light helps melanocytes not to get activated,” resulting in dark spots and melasma, he says.
Another bonus?
Apply two-fingers’ worth
As board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, M.D., notes over TikTok, "The SPF of any product is based on using 2 milligrams per centimeter-squared on your skin, which is about half a teaspoon for the entire face."
And because pulling out measuring spoons for your skin care routine every morning isn't, well, ideal—most derms recommend the two-finger test. Simply hold your pointer and middle finger up (like you’re making a peace sign), and make two lines of sunscreen down the entire finger.
That’s two fingers’ worth of sunscreen, and the appropriate amount you need to use to cover your face in order to get full protection.
Re-apply every 2 hours when outside
For a day at the beach, on a hike, or working up a sweat in the garden—you must stick to the two-hour rule. That means every two hours, you need to apply the appropriate amount of sunscreen to all exposed skin.
And when you get out of the pool or a dip in the ocean, you need to reapply again once dry. Sunscreen is water resistant, but not waterproof. Meaning: Water will dilute the efficacy or wash it off entirely.
Re-apply for your commute home
When it comes to day-to-day sunscreen use, the hardest thing to commit to is reapplication. The 2 hour reapplication advice sometimes seems impossible to adhere to (ahem, busy schedules!) or unnecessary (if you’re not exposed to direct sunlight).
That’s why I love this very reasonable advice from board-certified dermatologist and collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D., in this Instagram post:
"When I'm working indoors or spending much more time inside, I apply sunscreen in the morning," she says. "Since I don't work next to a window or in direct sunlight [I don’t need to reapply unless I go outside]. On my way home, if it's still a little light out, that’s when I reapply my sunscreen, but I use a powder sunscreen over my makeup, which is something I won't primarily rely on during the summer or even in the morning. It's like a backup plan at the end of my day just to offer a little extra protection during my commute home."
Board-certified dermatologist Zion Ko Lamm, M.D., agrees—always re-apply before the commute home.
“Even if you are good about sunscreen in the morning, that sunscreen is not working so well by the time you're done with work,” she said on a previous episode of Clean Beauty School. “If you have a commute home—whether that be 10 minutes or an hour—reapply sunscreen because that's a cumulative time that's going to cause premature aging, pigmentation, and all the things that we would consider as skin concerns.”
The scalp needs sun protection too
"Sun protection is very important for the scalp!" explains board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. "All horizontal body surfaces—perpendicular to the rays of the sun—receive a particularly strong dose of sun exposure, and scalps are a very common site of sunburn, sun damage, and sun-related skin cancers."
Essentially, the scalp is a common entry point for UV radiation to take hold, which makes protecting it even more vital: "The direct angle at which the sun hits the scalp seems to make it penetrate even deeper than on the rest of the body," notes board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD. That's why you may find your scalp burns easier than the rest of your skin.
Pro tip:
Don’t forget the hands
After the face, the hands are the second most exposed area of skin to UV rays. But be honest: do you give them the same skin care attention as you do your complexion? I’m going to wager not.
Board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Clay-Ramsey, M.D., notes: “The hands are an afterthought. For many people, they put the sun screen all over—but then forget the hands,” she explains in a past Clean Beauty School episode. “But your hands get a great deal of exposure. If you're driving around and just running errands, your hands get a lot of exposure in the car all day.”
Pro tip:
Use sun-proof accessories & clothing
Sunscreen gets all the attention, but please know that it's not the only tool you have at your disposal. As board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., told me, she relies on UPF clothing when outdoors, especially for runs or working out.
In case you're not aware, UPF clothing is made from fabrics that have protective qualities against ultraviolet radiation. There are all sorts of UPF clothing options, such as hats, workout shirts, rash guards, and cover-ups.
Shop brands that use UPF labels to take the guesswork out of it. Lots of brands—especially swimwear and sports brands, like Coolibar, Athleta, and Land's End—share the clothing's UPF quality. Look for it on the tags, shopping page, or label.
Pro tip:
Avoid peek sun exposure
Sunscreen, while helpful, isn't perfect protection against damage. So applying SPF isn't a hall pass to sunbathe all day. Rather, proper sun care requires a more balanced approach.
"It's also about picking the hours you spend in the day wisely. Choose an earlier tee time or start the bike ride earlier so you're spending less time in peak hours," says Hu.
Cool off post sun
We spend a lot of time talking about applying sunscreen. But we need to take a moment to discuss taking it off. After spending the day outdoors, you need to rinse off the residual sunscreen, salt water, sand, and debris from the day. Not just for simple hygiene reasons, but because leaving it on for extended periods of time may lead to breakouts or irritation.
Do so with a cold shower. Why? Cold water can help ease sun-drenched skin that might be experiencing inflammation.
"After a long day in the sun, the first step I recommend is to take a cool bath or shower to cleanse the skin, minimize inflammation, and relieve any discomfort caused by the sun's UV rays," board-certified dermatologist Kim Nichols, M.D., once told us. "To prevent further dehydration to the skin, it is best to keep your bath or shower brief."
The takeaway
Smart sun care isn’t just about slathering on any SPF and calling it a day. It’s about using sunscreen correctly and consistently. Small, realistic habits—like these tips from our favorite dermatologist—make a big difference in keeping your skin safe.