"When I'm working indoors or spending much more time inside, I apply sunscreen in the morning," she says. "Since I don't work next to a window or in direct sunlight [I don’t need to reapply unless I go outside]. On my way home, if it's still a little light out, that’s when I reapply my sunscreen, but I use a powder sunscreen over my makeup, which is something I won't primarily rely on during the summer or even in the morning. It's like a backup plan at the end of my day just to offer a little extra protection during my commute home."