Recipes

What To Eat With Hummus, Because It's More Than Just A Dip

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
December 28, 2024
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Pita Chips with Hummus
Image by Mariela Naplatanova / Stocksy
December 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Hummus is a delicious staple in Middle Eastern cuisine—beloved for its creamy texture, nutty flavor, and nutritious benefits.

"Traditional hummus is quite healthy—made only with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, and extra-virgin olive oil," culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D., tells mbg. The tahini and olive oil deliver a big dose of heart-healthy fats, while the protein and fiber in the chickpeas help with satiety or fullness, she says.

While it's most often a dip, there are plenty of creative ways to incorporate hummus into your daily diet. To help switch things up, registered dietitians share their favorite ways to use hummus, plus a recipe:

1.

Spread it onto sandwiches or wraps

Hummus serves as a creamy base for sandwiches or wraps, providing a bit more texture than mustard or mayonnaise would. Plus, the mild flavors complement whatever veggies are in between.

2.

Use it as a pasta sauce

Another way to use the texture is in creamy pasta dishes, Moore says. For the cool seasons, try it in this vegan fettuccine Alfredo.

For warmer weather, thin out the hummus with olive oil or lemon juice, then mix it with kelp or zucchini noodles. Certified nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N., calls this hummus pasta sauce "healthy, cooling, and easy to make."

3.

Make it the center of a produce platter

"Hummus is the perfect centerpiece for a snack board," Moore says. She enjoys it with warm pita but also cucumber slices, fresh broccoli or cauliflower, bell pepper sticks, and lettuce leaves.

While veggies and hummus may seem like a common pairing, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator Shahzadi Devje, R.D., CDE, MSc, also enjoys hers with fresh fruit, including apples.

"Besides being a feast for the eyes, it's a super-simple way for the kids to snack smartly and enjoy seasonal vegetables and fruits," Devje says.

4.

Pair it with healthy crackers

While pita chips and hummus may be a classic combo, we're big fans of opting for nutritious crackers. Our favorite pick at the moment: Simple Mills organic seed flour crackers, which feature sunflower, pumpkin, and flax seeds, along with cassava flour and carrots.

5.

Dollop it into a grain bowl

Without proper seasonings and herbs, grain bowls can lack flavor. Instead of stressing about spicing up the whole creation, just scoop in a bit of hummus. "Besides adding heaps of flavor, a generous dollop of smooth and creamy hummus provides plant-based protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals," Devje says.

6.

Use it in a salad

Consider including this protein- and fiber-rich dip to your favorite salad, which is what registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., prefers. "I love adding a big dollop of hummus to the corner of my salad bowl and then dipping bites into it," she says. "Even if some gets mixed into the salad, it's all good."

7.

Turn it into a dressing

Beyond topping your salad with this savory dip—you can also thin out hummus with oil, and toss into a salad for an easy salad dressing. "I usually use hummus or guacamole instead of dressing—it travels a lot better and is a delicious way to add healthy fat to the meal," Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC previously told mbg.

8.

Spread it onto roti, naan, and parathas

Just as it complements sandwich or pita bread, hummus tastes great on top of roti, naan, and parathas. Devje uses it as an alternative to butter or ghee. "It's a knockout with a cup of masala chai," she says.

9.

Stuff it into cherry tomatoes

You may have heard of stuffed bell peppers or stuffed avocados, but for a less-filling snack, Moore recommends stuffed tomatoes. To make: Slice cherry tomatoes in half, fill with hummus, and sprinkle with herbs. This makes for a quick and easy appetizer, she says.

10.

Make it sweet

Hummus doesn't always have to be savory. This healthy brownie hummus still uses chickpeas as the base, but instead of tahini and spices, it incorporates cocoa powder and natural sweeteners, like vanilla and agave (or honey). Scoop this up with strawberries, on top of vanilla ice cream, or eat it by the spoonful.

11.

Use it as a marinade

Hummus can serve as a marinade for roasting pretty much everything, according to Poon. Anyone on a plant-based diet can try it on roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, or tofu. Meat eaters can smother chicken with a thick layer of hummus, then bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes, creating a golden, crispy chicken.

12.

Substitute it for dairy products

Hummus, because of its creamy texture, thickness, and moisture, is also a good sub for dairy. To make sure the flavor is mild enough for baked goods, like brownies, cakes, and muffins, Poon recommends making hummus without tahini—or light on it.

13.

Thicken soups with it

Hummus can help thicken creamy soups, like mushroom or potato soup. Use in place of cream or whole milk to create a creamy, rich soup that's easier to digest than one containing lactose.

Homemade Hummus Recipe

This homemade hummus recipe, developed by Devje, is slightly sweet from the dried cranberries and savory from the roasted red pepper. These flavors work well with an assortment of vegetables, fruits, and toasted naan bread, she says.

Ingredients

  • 1 red bell pepper, roasted
  • 1 avocado small, ripe
  • 1 cup chickpeas, cooked
  • 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tbsp. lemon juice 
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • ¼ cup unsweetened dried cranberries

Method

  1. Add avocado, chickpeas, grilled pepper, lemon juice, water, and 1 tbsp. olive oil into a blender. Blend for a few seconds.
  2. Add the cranberries and blend until creamy.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health

Emma Loewe

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety
Functional Food

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety

Morgan Chamberlain

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish
Recipes

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish

Eliza Sullivan

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It
Food Trends

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It

Kristine Thomason

4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Functional Food

4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below
Functional Food

How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It
Functional Food

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It

Emma Loewe

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)
Recipes

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)

Eliza Sullivan

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy
Functional Food

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy

Abby Moore

