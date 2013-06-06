12 Signs You're Unhealthy That You Probably Ignore (But Shouldn't)

This post is just the tip of the iceberg! For even more of Dr. Lissa Rankin's wisdom, be sure to check out her newest class, Getting Back To 100%: A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing.

It’s obvious you’re unhealthy when you’re diagnosed with cancer, flattened with a heart attack, leveled with a stroke, or put on dialysis. Such health crises will wake you up lickety-split and hopefully motivate you to make health and lifestyle changes aimed at bringing your body back into balance.

But did you know our bodies give us warning signs of waning health long before we get thwacked with potentially life-threatening illnesses? Our bodies speak to us in whispers, and if we don’t listen to the whispers, our bodies start to yell.

How can you tell if your body is whispering? Here are some warning signs.