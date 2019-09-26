What Your Poop Is Telling You About Your Body

While "normal" bowel movements can certainly vary, they should generally follow some basic criteria: "Poop can range in shapes from what I'll call bunny poops, which indicate constipation, to a thick pipe (ideal), to watery, which indicates either an infection, too little fiber, or some kind of food sensitivity or reaction," functional medicine physician Wendie Trubow, M.D., told mbg. "Poop can be a number of colors as well depending on what you are eating (which you know if you've ever eaten beets!) but tends toward shades of brown, from light to dark."

Here, take a look at what your poop's shape, texture, and color can indicate about your body and overall health: