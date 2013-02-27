Boozing, Insomnia, Stress, And Other Great Reasons To Get Some Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll…chlorella…wheatgrass…barley grass...

It's getting confusing.

If I believed everything I read about these "green" products, I'd be throwing back chlorophyll and wheatgrass shots, making barley grass concoctions and swallowing chlorella tablets every few hours. My blood would also be green… but hey, it would be alkaline!

Suffice to say, taking all four is overkill. Pick one, and you'll benefit from the ascribed detoxifying and blood alkalizing properties of all four!

My personal preference: liquid chlorophyll. It's 100% cholophyll versus less than 70% for wheatgrass, barley grass and chlorella. Most of the benefits from these super-green add-ons are derived from the chlorophyll content.

So why should you drink liquid green stuff that stains your teeth and makes your stool green? Here are my top five reasons:

1. It's rescue remedy for coffee drinkers.

Coffee and chlorophyll are like yin and yang. Coffee is acidic and chlorophyll is alkaline. A shot of chlorophyll followed by a shot of espresso: the perfect pH match.

2. So you can eat tuna again.

Sometimes, just sometimes, you want to eat hamachi without fear of mercury toxicity. Chlorophyll gives your cells a cuddle and protects them from heavy metal toxicity. Thank you, chlorophyll, I'm off to get my spicy tuna roll now.

3. Your BFF gave you a non-organic green juice.

Thanks for the juice..and pesticides. Chlorophyll salvages your friendship by binding up the toxic pesticide residue and excreting it from the body.

4. You were boozing.

First, forgive yourself. Next, treat your self-induced illness with chlorophyll. Chlorophyll not only helps your liver by taking on some of last night's toxin removal project; it also nourishes your liver with oxygen and magnesium.

5. You didn't get enough sleep.

Chlorophyll is the life-force of plants. As you ingest it, you'll take on its vibrational energy. While it's not as good as a lazy sleep-in, it will help carry you through the day with more clarity and zest.

If none of these vices apply to you, please let me know your secret.