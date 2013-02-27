mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Boozing, Insomnia, Stress, And Other Great Reasons To Get Some Chlorophyll

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Board Certified Functional Nutritionist By Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Board Certified Functional Nutritionist
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and founder of Food Coach NYC.

Chlorophyll…chlorella…wheatgrass…barley grass...

It's getting confusing.

If I believed everything I read about these "green" products, I'd be throwing back chlorophyll and wheatgrass shots, making barley grass concoctions and swallowing chlorella tablets every few hours. My blood would also be green… but hey, it would be alkaline!

Suffice to say, taking all four is overkill. Pick one, and you'll benefit from the ascribed detoxifying and blood alkalizing properties of all four!

My personal preference: liquid chlorophyll. It's 100% cholophyll versus less than 70% for wheatgrass, barley grass and chlorella. Most of the benefits from these super-green add-ons are derived from the chlorophyll content.

So why should you drink liquid green stuff that stains your teeth and makes your stool green? Here are my top five reasons:

1. It's rescue remedy for coffee drinkers. 

Coffee and chlorophyll are like yin and yang. Coffee is acidic and chlorophyll is alkaline. A shot of chlorophyll followed by a shot of espresso: the perfect pH match.

2. So you can eat tuna again. 

Sometimes, just sometimes, you want to eat hamachi without fear of mercury toxicity. Chlorophyll gives your cells a cuddle and protects them from heavy metal toxicity. Thank you, chlorophyll, I'm off to get my spicy tuna roll now.

3. Your BFF gave you a non-organic green juice. 

Thanks for the juice..and pesticides. Chlorophyll salvages your friendship by binding up the toxic pesticide residue and excreting it from the body.

4. You were boozing. 

First, forgive yourself. Next, treat your self-induced illness with chlorophyll. Chlorophyll not only helps your liver by taking on some of last night's toxin removal project; it also nourishes your liver with oxygen and magnesium.

5. You didn't get enough sleep. 

Chlorophyll is the life-force of plants. As you ingest it, you'll take on its vibrational energy. While it's not as good as a lazy sleep-in, it will help carry you through the day with more clarity and zest.

If none of these vices apply to you, please let me know your secret.

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and founder of Food Coach NYC....
Read More
More from the author:
Break Free From Your Sugar Addiction To Feel More Vibrant & Clear-Headed
Check out How To Ditch Sugar
Feel lighter and better in your own body as triple-board certified nutritionist Dana James helps you ditch sugar for good.
View the class
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
Dana James is a Columbia University–educated nutritional therapist and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Trying To Cut Back On Alcohol This Year? This Might Help

Sarah Regan
Trying To Cut Back On Alcohol This Year? This Might Help
Personal Growth

I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Biggest Mistake People Make With Self-Care

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
I'm A Psychologist & Here's The Biggest Mistake People Make With Self-Care
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-7871/boozing-insomnia-stress-and-other-great-reasons-to-get-some-chlorophyll.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!