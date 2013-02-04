17 Ways To Take Care Of Yourself After A Breakup

Truth is, there is no easy breakup!

If you're not careful, breakups can be so detrimental to your health and wellbeing. I totally lost myself in a breakup a few years ago. So, I am no guru on this topic, but, looking back with clarity and more confidence, I now realize a breakup is so dependent on how much love you have for yourself. The less love you have for yourself, the more you will allow the breakup to destroy you.

Below are some tips that would have helped me, so maybe they will help you take care of your body, mind, and soul during this difficult time! (Think of them as little reminders, really, rather than tips.)

1. Do things that make you feel fulfilled! Let your passions shine through more than ever because they will remind you, that there is so much more to your life and your life is full, with or without that person.

2. Eat clean! Eat as best as you can because when we eat better, we feel better and more confident about our bodies. Nourish yourself with wholefoods and avoid too much caffeine, alcohol, salt, refined foods and soda!

3. Exercise. Do this for your mind and body.

4. Create a mind-body connection. Some ideas: brisk walking, spending time alone, meditation, yoga, tai chi, rest.

5. Get more sleep. This allows your body to rest and your cells to regenerate. A tired person is an angry person!

6. Keep a good picture of the relationship in your mind (if you can). I know this is hard but tainting it with negative thoughts and memories is only serving you more pain and damage.

7. Keep a healthy distance. As hard as it is, a breakup is a break up. Cut communication if you can. You are broken up for a reason. Talking brings you a false idea of what is truly going on.

8. Feed and nourish your parasympathetic nervous system. Anxiety and stress associated with most break ups can cause you hormonal havoc! I was totally an example of this. My cortisol levels shot to the roof, my adrenals became fatigued- I was tired, angry, anxious and my weight was creeping up ( remember cortisol is the number one fat storage hormone). So keep yourself calm people! Practice deep breathing morning and night!

9. Keep your dignity. If you don't, you'll lose all self esteem, self confidence and cause unnecessary self guilt and doubt.

10. Protect yourself emotionally. Imagine there is a white light around you, so nothing dark or toxic penetrates you. Feel white light around you and others will see it, too! This is how you want your ex to see you anyway. (Ha!)

11. Practice positive affirmations and gratitude. Do this daily and you will attract more good into your life.

12. Create a vision board. This will help you manifest your dreams and future desires into a clearer reality.

13. Vent your frustration creatively. Write, music, dance, mediate, art, yoga.

14. Deal with it. Accept it. Walk through the journey without fighting it. Be open to the learning curve and lesson.

15. Lean on friends. Allow them to be there for you.

16. Don't expect everyone to understand. It's unrealistic. People have different beliefs, perceptions and attitudes towards life. Not every one will feel sorry for you! This is your journey, not theirs.

17. Forgive. Hard to do I know! But forgiving allows you to live again! Anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. Forgivenss is key in the healing process.

The best thing you can do when you're dealing with heartbreak is to keep yourself, your heart and your health safe! Please please, look after your body through this time and your mind and soul will follow.