7 Powerful Tips to Become Fearless

All great people are fearless. But why? And just how do they do it?

Have you ever looked at someone who is fearless and wondered if they were just born that way?

Maybe they just don’t have any fears?

Maybe they are so good at EVERYTHING that they don’t ever experience fear?

In my experience, this is not the case.

‘Fearlessness’ boils down to a simple understanding of the emotion that is ‘fear’ and how to ‘live with it’.

At some point in life, EVERYONE experiences fear. Because let’s face it – no-one’s good at EVERYTHING.

We all have something that we struggle with, something that others can do better than us, something that might even seem silly to others, but may send a shiver of cold hard fear down our spines.

The good news is that it doesn’t matter WHAT you fear, because there are a few basic ways for dealing with ALL fears, regardless of how ‘silly’ they may sound to you.

The first thing you need to understand is this:

Fear is only in the mind.

Think about it. How many of your fears have ever come true?

Not many huh?

Research has shown that more than 80% of our worries or fears NEVER HAPPEN. Let me repeat that:

80% of our fears NEVER HAPPEN.

In which case, what’s the point of having them in the first place?

Now it’s important not to confuse ‘fear’ with ‘forward planning’ – because there may be times where it’s sensible for us to plan ahead and even look at ‘worst case scenarios.’ This is required to help us prepare for possible future events.

However, once we have mentally ‘prepared’ ourselves, this is where we need to stop. It’s only when the ‘worst cased scenarios’ continue to repeat themselves inside our heads that this process turns into ‘fear’ and often can get blown out of proportion and have an unhealthy impact on our bodies and ultimately our lives.

Did you know that when you experience ‘fear’ your body ‘reacts’ in the same way as if the ‘fear’ actually happened? That’s right. Our brains know no difference between ‘imagined fear’ and ‘genuine fear.’ So it really can be detrimental to play the ‘what if’ ‘worse case scenarios’ in your head because this can trigger adrenalin responses that will leave you feeling burned out.

What we don’t realize is that fear can really limit us in living contented lives. It can stop us from applying for our dream jobs, or starting a creative project or even approaching a potential soul mate:

It can stop us from living.

Here are 7 powerful tips to help you become fearless:

1. Start by becoming aware. Notice when you experience feelings of fear (you’d be surprised how much of our time is spent unconsciously experiencing fear, worries, and anxiety)

2. Next time you notice the fear inside you, remind yourself that it’s ‘all in the mind’ and that ‘80% of fears NEVER HAPPEN’

3. Ask yourself – what’s the worst thing that can happen if I do this?

4. Write down a few ways to deal with the worst case scenario – often when we get our thoughts out of our heads and down onto paper the fear will disappear

5. Ask yourself – ‘how is this fear impacting my life?’ It’s important to realize what you’ve got to lose by staying paralyzed by fear

6. Take a deep breath and tackle your fear head-on – you may be surprised to find that ‘it wasn’t as bad as you thought it would be’

7. High five yourself for being ‘FEARLESS’ – you could even reward yourself afterwards for all your hard work