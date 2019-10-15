No matter where you are on your wellness journey, whether you're a seasoned yogi or just ran your first 5k, one thing remains true: Clearing the mind isn't easy. If you've ever tried meditating—or anything remotely meditative, like a long run or sitting down to write—you're familiar with watching your to-do list unfurl, seeing thoughts buzz by begging to be tended to, even experiencing an unprecedented amount of itches on your face as you start to transition from your outer world to the inner one. The mind will do almost anything to prevent you from settling into yourself, at least at first.

For most of us, the truth is that our inner landscapes don't get the attention they deserve because our lives have infinite appealing distractions. But spending time with yourself is one of the best ways to feel centered and less anxious about what's going on around you. Plus, stress has been shown to cause inflammation, which we know is the root cause of many diseases.

It doesn't have to be meditation, by the way: It can be mindful walking, doing something repetitive like knitting, flowing through asana—really anything that quiets the mind for you. So we curated the crème de la crème of tips from experts who have figured out ways to quiet the mind efficiently, fusing science and pleasure in a way that makes accessing the quiet mind more enticing.