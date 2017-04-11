Exactly How To Banish Brain Fog: An Herbalist Explains

Unlike most of the body, the brain does not produce pain when inflamed. Instead, it responds with brain fog—a condition that slows down the conduction between neurons, leaving you feeling spaced out, disconnected, and slow to think and react. Having a sluggish neurological system also impairs our ability to produce cellular energy, meaning that we fatigue easily and lose ability to focus for long periods of time. No wonder the average attention span nowadays is about 10 seconds!

Thankfully, advances in holistic health coupled with a widespread desire for plant-based nutrition has helped us rediscover the power of ancient ways and medicines. Essentials like good sleep, proper diet, and exercise have been known to contribute to mental wellness for decades, and now modern science has, in fact, verified that herbs can have extraordinary brain-boosting effects, too. Here are a few of my favorites from around the world.