What Does "Namaste" Actually Mean?

Namaste is the common greeting in yoga. It is a gesture to send a message of peaceful spirituality to the universe in the hopes of receiving a positive message back. Most say namaste as a means to thank the teacher or use as an expression of relief upon the ending of the class.

In modern cultures, however, namaste is taken to a new level of meaning. It goes beyond a spiritual chant and a divine greeting. Some yogis in India do not utter the word namaste. However, in Western cultures, it is very well received as a greeting of endearment.

"In essence, namaste is recognizing we're all equal," says Miami-based yogi Sara Quiriconi. "During the class, we're working hard on figuring out our own ticks, tendencies, and inner work, but as we end the class and before we go on with our day facing the rest of the world doing the 'out work,' the namaste is like a baton pass to take what you've learned on the mat with you off the mat to share."