mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

What Does "Namaste" Actually Mean?

Isabelle Marsh, MSW
mbg Contributor By Isabelle Marsh, MSW
mbg Contributor
Isabelle Marsh is a freelance writer who received a Master of Social Work, specializing in families and children, from Walden University.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on January 6, 2020

Namaste directly translates to "the divine in me bows to the divine in you." We hear it as we exit yoga class. We may even hear it after an encounter or meeting with a friend. But what do we mean when we say "namaste"? It's not what you might imagine.

What does namaste mean?

"[Namaste] is the equivalent of hello, but with an element of respect," writes author and journalist Deepak Singh in an article for NPR.

In fact, namaste is not solely a yoga word, according to the Spiritual Science Resource Foundation. The word can be broken into three sections: Nama means "bow." This gesture is seen as one bows forward with both hands together. Holding both hands together closest to the heart chakra indicates the prayer position. Moving hands to the center facing the teacher (or yogi) acknowledges and thanks the teacher for the practice.

Article continues below

The spiritual meaning of namaste.

When a person greets another with the feeling that "I am paying obeisance to the soul in the other," then a ring of spiritual emotion is created within him. Namaste creates vibrations to the one receiving the gesture. Namaste creates a loop of bliss to pass positive energy on to the one receiving the gesture. Heart centers and chakras are said to connect during the divine saying.

"When your mind is fully withdrawn in superconsciousness, it becomes centered in the bliss of the spine," Paramahansa Yogananda, author of Autobiography of a Yogi, says. "You are then in your ideational, or causal, body. That is the level of the soul."

Namaste versus namaskar.

On a more literal note, namah translates to "salutation," and te translates "to you." Put it together, and namaste translates to "salutation to you."

You also may have heard people say namaskar in yoga classes and in life. For namaskar, namaskaara translates to "salutation," kaara translates to "doing." Put it together and this translates to "I pay my salutations."

There are many theories behind which word is appropriate and when. One most closely understood is namaskar, which is used when greeting multiple people while namaste is most closely associated with greeting an individual for a personal divine greeting.

Article continues below

Namaste in yoga.

Namaste is the common greeting in yoga. It is a gesture to send a message of peaceful spirituality to the universe in the hopes of receiving a positive message back. Most say namaste as a means to thank the teacher or use as an expression of relief upon the ending of the class.

In modern cultures, however, namaste is taken to a new level of meaning. It goes beyond a spiritual chant and a divine greeting. Some yogis in India do not utter the word namaste. However, in Western cultures, it is very well received as a greeting of endearment.

"In essence, namaste is recognizing we're all equal," says Miami-based yogi Sara Quiriconi. "During the class, we're working hard on figuring out our own ticks, tendencies, and inner work, but as we end the class and before we go on with our day facing the rest of the world doing the 'out work,' the namaste is like a baton pass to take what you've learned on the mat with you off the mat to share."

How to make the namaste gesture.

In India, it is appropriate to use the namaste gesture when greeting colleagues. Bring both hands together and center in front of the chest. Make a small motion to bow while saying namaste. Eyes should be closed, and no objects should be placed in the hands while gesturing. Namaste is used to seek forgiveness and is polite to use when accepting wrongdoing.

Article continues below

Three things to remember the next time you say namaste.

It's important to create a ring of spiritual connection while saying namaste. The positive energy exuded creates the auric field of positive spiritual power. Only say namas when meant in a positive manner.

Second, the lack of physical contact is what creates a more positive aura. If contact is made, the chances of passing negativity increase. When a lack of physical contact is made, the chance of negativity minimizes.

Last but not least, remember to place your fingertips softly together and simply graze the fingertip pattern, shape, and texture.

Namaste is a thank you to the world created and around us. The "divine in me honors the divine in you" references the spiritual transfer of the word. Honor the individual who is graced by your presence.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Isabelle Marsh, MSW
Isabelle Marsh, MSW mbg Contributor
Isabelle Marsh received a Master of Social Work, specializing in families and children, from Walden University and a bachelor's degree in education from Stephens College in Missouri....

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29229/what-does-namaste-actually-mean.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!