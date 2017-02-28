5 Ways Kundalini Yoga Can Bring More Abundance Into Your Life

This may or may not make sense to you right away, but in order to hold more prosperity, more weight in business negotiations and even attract higher-level opportunities, you have to strengthen your nervous system.

Prosperity and money are forms of energy, also known as electrical current. If you want more, you have to be able to hold more current in your nerves. Prospective partners also want to know that you have the nervous system stamina to hold the new capacity. They may not know that's what they're looking for, but it translates as someone's ability to trust you and have confidence in you.

And concurrently a strong nervous system allows you to truly enjoy your success instead of feeling it a burden or sabotaging it in some way or the other.

Here's an exercise in nervous-system strengthening:

Sit in a cross-legged position or in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Curl your fingertips to rest on the top pads of your palms, but leave your thumbs extended out. Take the arms up and out to 60 degrees. Breath: Begin a breath of fire, which is an even inhale to even exhale through the nose at a moderate to rapid pace. Be sure to make the breath even. Speed is not as important as evenness, and focused up and in between your eyebrows (to develop more of the intuitive mind).

To end, inhale and hold the breath. Bring the thumb tips together over the head and stretch the arms and fingers up. Stretch tall, feeling the energy run through you and your nervous system strengthening. Exhale and release the hands, sweeping your arms through the space around you. Relax and notice the change.