How To Harness Your Wild Feminine & Masculine Energies

Visualization breathing is an amazing tool for getting in touch with whatever part of you that is repressed or distorted.

Start by sitting in a quiet and comfortable space. Breathe deeply into your belly for a few minutes, connecting to your body.

Ask yourself to see and speak to your inner feminine or masculine, trusting what comes up for you—whether it is information, thoughts, a visual image, or a flash of memory. Hold a conversation with this part of you and ask what it needs or what may be troubling it. Ask how you can help it to be more healthy and more available.

Your inner feminine may request more self-nurturing time, which increases the loving relationship you have with your body and mind. Or, if you are tuning into your masculine side, you may need to be more direct at work or speak up about a relationship issue that has been weighing on you for a while.

By gaining awareness of each energy, we can begin to create mindfulness and live an authentic life. Our energy is so powerful, and if we start to play around with it, we can begin to connect back to who we really are, regardless of external pressures or societal norms.

In combining the masculine and feminine, the yin and yang, we are able to bring balance back into our lives and trust to our emotional and mental states. We are able to step into our personal flow.