mindbodygreen

Dismiss

How To Harness Your Wild Feminine & Masculine Energies

Daniela Schmutz
Written by Daniela Schmutz

Photo by Stocksy

We are all born male and female, but we are not born masculine or feminine. We all have both masculine and feminine energies within us, yet we may not be fully aware of what these look like. As an energy healer, here is how I interpret this duality.

What is masculine energy?

Masculine energy is independent and analytical, representing our left brain. When it is used properly, it is creative, practical, and visionary. When masculine energy is misused, it can end in ego anger, resentment, and inner conflict that disconnects our minds from our bodies.

Article continues below

What is feminine energy?

Feminine energy is intelligent and loving energy that contains the quality of our intuition, compassion, emotion, empathy, and truth. When you are strong in your feminine, you have a strong connection to your body and intuition, and you are able to make decisions based on what you feel in your heart. Feminine energy is a receptive, right-brained energy. Yet, if we are too much in our feminine, we can come across as weak and lose our personal power.

Once you begin to understand that having some sort of energetic balance brings you into wholeness, your softness and strength will push you in a positive direction. In order to strike this balance, remember that the male has an inner feminine, and the female has an inner masculine.

A man or woman who denies their feminine may substitute the lack of warmth that they feel in themselves for ambition, attainment, and accomplishment and live a life guided too much by the mind. While the rational side of thinking does have its place, without heart, it becomes harsh, cold, and critical. A man or woman who denies their masculine can have trouble standing their ground and making decisions.

How can you find a balance that works for you?

Visualization breathing is an amazing tool for getting in touch with whatever part of you that is repressed or distorted.

Start by sitting in a quiet and comfortable space. Breathe deeply into your belly for a few minutes, connecting to your body.

Ask yourself to see and speak to your inner feminine or masculine, trusting what comes up for you—whether it is information, thoughts, a visual image, or a flash of memory. Hold a conversation with this part of you and ask what it needs or what may be troubling it. Ask how you can help it to be more healthy and more available.

Your inner feminine may request more self-nurturing time, which increases the loving relationship you have with your body and mind. Or, if you are tuning into your masculine side, you may need to be more direct at work or speak up about a relationship issue that has been weighing on you for a while.

By gaining awareness of each energy, we can begin to create mindfulness and live an authentic life. Our energy is so powerful, and if we start to play around with it, we can begin to connect back to who we really are, regardless of external pressures or societal norms.

In combining the masculine and feminine, the yin and yang, we are able to bring balance back into our lives and trust to our emotional and mental states. We are able to step into our personal flow.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Daniela Schmutz
Daniela Schmutz
Aiyana Energy Founder Daniela Schmutz is on a mission to create a stronger relationship with ourselves through our mind/body connection. Daniela teaches her vision through one on one...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM
Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Healthy Weight

3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD

Abby Moore
3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Dr. Lissa Rankin
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-27406/how-to-harness-your-wild-feminine-masculine-energies.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!