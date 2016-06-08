10 Factors That Can Lead To Chronic Fatigue + What To Do About Each

We’re a country bogged down by extreme exhaustion. Chronic fatigue syndrome affects more than 1 million Americans—more people than multiple sclerosis, lupus, and some forms of cancer. Plus, an estimated 70 million people in the United States currently live with insomnia and sleep disorders, fueling debilitating tiredness. Many more suffer from undiagnosed fatigue disorders.

What is the underlying cause of this epidemic of sleepiness? Here are the 10 causes of chronic fatigue that I see most often: