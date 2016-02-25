You Can't Repair Damaged Hair. But Here's What You Can Do

There are a lot of products out there — conditioners, serums, shampoos — that promise to heal and restore dry, damaged hair.

Sadly, there's really no way to heal damaged hair. Think about it this way: hair is not a living tissue with regenerative abilities, so it can't heal. It has no nervous system, blood, or living cells.

You can use oils, conditioners, and hydrolyzed proteins to disguise hair issues temporarily, but that stuff is akin to using makeup to improve the appearance of your skin — eventually they'll wash out and you'll be left with the original problem.

Well-formulated, natural conditioners, oil treatments, and masks can absolutely improve texture and appearance of hair and offset more damage with protective ingredients, but these products that make our hair soft and shiny must continually be reapplied to maintain results.