8 Lesser-Known Ways To Use Crystals In Your Everyday Routine
Today, more people than ever before are open to using healing crystals. These gems have thousands—sometimes millions—of years of the Earth’s history stored within them that you can harness to tap into your most magnificent self. But just like with any healing practice, diet, or exercise, a crystal routine that works for one person won't necessarily work for another.
There are countless ways to work with these amazing stones. Here are a few fun techniques that can play up their energy.
1. Hold a crystal during meditation
One of the simplest ways to connect with crystals is through meditation. Start by holding your crystal in one or both hands as you close your eyes and focus on your breath. You may feel your body sink deeper into the earth, creating a grounding effect. You may feel a lightness surround you. Or you may not feel anything right away. Sometimes, certain crystals don’t resonate, and other times they make the hairs on your skin stand up. Each crystal will feel different, so be patient and keep experimenting.
2. Create a crystal grid
Crystal grids are used to transform the energy in a space. Pick stones that align with your intention and set them up in a grid by building a symmetrical pattern. The crystals work to manifest an intention, while the sacred geometry of a grid helps accomplish it quicker. I's recommend using flower of life grid cloths — cloths printed with a sacred geometrical pattern that adds even more energy to a crystal grid. You can also refer to Feng Shui principles to decide what colors of stones to use or where to place your grid in your home for a specific intention.
3. Make a beautiful sacred space
Sacred spaces have quickly become popular — they're now crucial components of most yoga and meditation practice spaces. Using crystals in these calming displays adds a beautiful piece of earth energy and brings a peaceful, grounding presence. The crystals also remind you to reconnect with your intention each time you revisit your space.
Amethyst is one of the most popular crystals for sacred spaces, because it emits positive energy and fosters a deeper state of meditation. Crystal points can help you set an intention in your space. Simply place one point on top of a piece of paper with your intention written on it, and the point amplifies the intention into the universe.
4. Carry a crystal with you
The more contact you have with a crystal, the more aware you'll be of its energy. You can carry a crystal with you in your pocket or purse and pull it out whenever you need to center yourself or bring your attention back to the intention you’re working towards.
5. Place crystals on your body
Putting crystals on your body has a completely different effect than simply holding them. If you’re working with a specific chakra, pick a stone that corresponds to that chakra and place it on your body. This serves to stir the energy around that chakra and bring up the emotions that you need to heal.
To start, use smoky quartz to give your root chakra grounding energy or place an aventurine over your heart to open your heart chakra to giving and receiving love. You can place a quartz crystal above your head to open your crown chakra for enlightenment and guidance. Keeping a stone over your third eye during this process can help you enter a deeper state of meditation.
6. Use crystals during yoga
Keeping crystals on your yoga mat helps create a tranquil space for you to practice. You can even place crystals on your body during savasana to encourage a deeper state of healing meditation.
7. Bring positive energy to your décor
Healing crystals have been popping up in several home décor magazines, and for good reason. Larger crystals make for jaw-dropping statement pieces that work to shift the energy of a space. Amethyst, for example, dispels negative energy and emits positive vibes — it's the perfect addition to any room.
8. Use crystals as the ultimate spa treatment
Crystals can infuse many self-care routines with healing properties. For a DIY crystal treatment, bring your crystals into the bath with you or let them soak in the water you use to wash your face. The crystal energy will have a peaceful and restorative affect on your at-home spa day.
