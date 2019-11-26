10 Reasons You Have Negative Energy & How To Reverse It (In Less Than A Minute)

Several years ago, I was really miserable. The emotional toll of getting divorced and losing a child contributed to a never-ending well of grief, blame, and pain.

Even though I was blessed with two more children, I had a broken spirit. I felt like a victim and I couldn’t get out of my own way. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I had very negative energy.

Negative energy is heavy and dense, in severe cases it can lead to anxiety and depression. While using a spiritual healer helped me, there are several options for healing, so be careful and conscious when choosing your supports. It's also important to find a healer who is highly trained, otherwise they can have negative impacts.

Through my experience of releasing physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual blocks through various energy healing modalities like Integrated Energy Therapy (IET), Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Reiki, and Sound Healing, I was inspired to become a healer myself. Through my practice, I have identified the 10 most common reasons people carry around negative energy.

If any of the feelings listed below resonate with you, it might be time to start turning your energy around with simple chakra balances.