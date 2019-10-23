9 Ways To Boost Your Energy Every Day (Without Caffeine): A Doctor Explains
It's nearing 2 p.m., and you still have a mountain of work to complete before you clock out. And as usual, you have next to no energy left.
In a sincere attempt to muster enough stamina to make it through, you turn to a bottled energy drink. Unfortunately, not only are these drinks loaded with unnatural ingredients the energy they do provide will be short-lived.
So what's the better answer? Instead of putting a bandage on your persistent fatigue issues, remedy the problem once and for all.
By incorporating some healthful foods and simple practices into your daily life, you can finally fill your energy reserves sufficiently to make it through the day without struggle — or energy drinks.
1. Eat an energy-boosting diet.
If you put the wrong kind of fuel into your car, it wouldn't run. The same is true of your body.
Avoid sugary and processed foods, as these treats provide you with only short bursts of energy. For sustained energy throughout the day, research shows you should fill your diet with whole grains and proteins. Both of these foods take longer for your body to break down, ensuring that you receive a consistent dose of energy.
Pair these with leafy greens and fruits to improve your likelihood of getting all of the nutrients your body needs to function properly. Any dysfunction within your body can leave you feeling less than energetic, so keeping your body in tip-top shape with healthy eating is the best way to avoid the onset of fatigue.
2. Consider a nicotinamide riboside (NR) supplement.
To support normal levels of NAD, and therefore mitochondrial health, consider supplementing with nicotinamide riboside (NR).* NR is converted to NAD in the body, promoting cellular energy production. What’s more, experts believe NR may actually trigger the formation of new mitochondria by increasing the activity of SIRT1.*
Energy begins at the cellular level with mitochondria. You might remember mitochondria from high school science class. These guys are the powerhouse of the cell, converting food and oxygen into energy our cells use to do everything from powering our muscles to circulating blood. NAD (short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme that is crucial for this process. However, as we age, NAD levels naturally decline.
3. Drink plenty of water.
If you're not downing water throughout the day, you're likely going to find your energy waning. In fact, a 2015 British study found that more than one in ten people who went to their doctors complaining of chronic exhaustion were actually just dehydrated.
So if you're guilty of skipping your sips, resolve to drink more throughout the day. For optimal health and energy, it's recommended that women drink a minimum of nine cups of water a day while men should drink a minimum of 13.
4. Have a regular exercise routine.
When you leave work exhausted each day, it's tempting to skip your evening gym session. But if you're neglecting your exercise on the regular, you're probably only exacerbating the problem.
Through consistent exercise, you ensure that your body is fully oxygenated and working efficiently. This has lots of positive effects on your health — including leaving you with more energy.
5. Eat small, frequent meals.
When you eat can make just as big a difference as what you eat. If you're skipping breakfast and eating a massive lunch, you're sabotaging your afternoon productivity. Any time you eat too much, you'll feel sluggish.
To maintain a consistent energy level throughout the day, opt for several small meals with snacks in between. By eating in this manner, you ensure that your body is consistently supplied with fuel throughout the day.
6. Get sufficient sunlight.
Spending time in the sun is good for more than just your mood. With adequate exposure to sunlight, your body can produce a valuable nutrient: vitamin D.
The sunshine vitamin is tied to many benefits, including bone health and immune function, and getting enough helps keep you feeling energetic and healthy. Try to take a walk outside in the sun at least once a day.
7. Take a power nap.
Napping isn’t just for preschoolers. Though you might not always be able to nap, when you can, sneaking in a power one could make all the difference.
Research shows that naps can improve memory, alertness and overall energy. For an immediate and natural energy boost, take a 10- to 30-minute nap. Studies indicate that limiting your nap to this manageable chunk of time helps ensure you don't wake up groggy.
8. Yawn...seriously.
If you're tired in public, you may attempt to stifle your yawn out of politeness. Doing this might be a mistake, however.
Recent studies suggest that yawning serves the important function of regulating your brain temperature, keeping it running at peak performance. Because that can have a positive impact on your energy levels, letting that yawn out could be your best bet.
9. Consult your doctor.
If you feel like you're doing everything right, yet you're still ridiculously exhausted with relative regularity, you could be suffering from a condition that requires medical intervention.
People with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome suffer from consistent and persistent exhaustion that's not improved by rest. If you suffer from this condition, or a similar one, consider speaking with your doctor or health professional.