9 Ways To Boost Your Energy Every Day (Without Caffeine): A Doctor Explains

It's nearing 2 p.m., and you still have a mountain of work to complete before you clock out. And as usual, you have next to no energy left.

In a sincere attempt to muster enough stamina to make it through, you turn to a bottled energy drink. Unfortunately, not only are these drinks loaded with unnatural ingredients the energy they do provide will be short-lived.

So what's the better answer? Instead of putting a bandage on your persistent fatigue issues, remedy the problem once and for all.

By incorporating some healthful foods and simple practices into your daily life, you can finally fill your energy reserves sufficiently to make it through the day without struggle — or energy drinks.