Lunar Hair Care: Cutting Your Hair By The Moon's Phases

Lunar hair care is one way that astrology fans have incorporated the power of the stars into their recent self-care practices. It involves syncing hair trims with the lunar cycles, letting cosmic timing set the pace of an otherwise mundane task. The idea is that trimming the hair in time with certain cycles of the moon can bring about longer, stronger, and lusher strands.

There's some precedent for this belief, too. Farmers have relied upon the moon's phases for guidance on when to plant crops for optimal growth, dating as far back as the 1800s. (See the Farmer's Almanac.) Lunar hair care simply applies the same planetary principles to us—specifically, to our hair.

"The pull of the full moon and new moon creates a healthier, more productive garden. This is the same approach we take in lunar hair care," says Stefani Padilla, a hairstylist and shaman. "Just as the moon pulls the tides in the ocean, it pulls upon all bodies of water: This causes moisture to rise on earth, which encourages growth."

It is this upward movement of water, cued by the moon, that is at the root of lunar hair care. After all, humans are made up mostly of water—and it makes up approximately 10 to 13% of our hair.