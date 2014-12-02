How To Choose A Healing Crystal That's Right For You

The first time I went to a crystal shop, I was a bit overwhelmed. I was with my friend who was going through a breakup, and she had been to the store the week before for some crystal healing guidance. The shop owner had suggested a rose quartz (a classic stone for anything heart-related) and my friend insisted the stone was making her feel supported, so she brought me along to learn more.

At the time, I decided it would be best to look for a stone to keep me feeling calm and grounded and confident at my new job. The lady at the desk suggested tiger's eye for courage, hematite for grounding, and citrine for a positive outlook. Before I left, I also decided to choose a "mystery crystal"—one I knew absolutely noting about but just called out to me somehow. After looking at and touching many, many stones, I ended up with a bloodstone.

It fit, like a new friend who you feel like you've known for your entire life. Plus, bloodstone happens to be a great stone for Aries (my sign!) due to its ability to temper worries, lend emotional strength and support the physical body. This more intuitive method has since become my favorite way to choose a crystal. Here are some other general "rules", though I use the word loosely, to help guide your crystal search.