5 Natural Ways To Clear Up Your Acne In Time For The Holidays

Looking to clear your skin in time for the holidays? The fastest, most effective path to radiant skin is by incorporating both internal and topical treatments in your day-to-day routine.

1. Clean up your diet today.

Holiday parties are filled with tempting treats and goodies that are no good for your skin. Nobody wants to miss out on the indulgences altogether, but it's important to know the ins and outs of your skin and commit to skipping those foods that irritate it.

If your skin gets red easily or feels hot from within, stay away from hot and spicy foods. The same holds true for rosacea sufferers, who also need to stay on the wagon for the holiday season. Sorry to say it, but alcohol is a big no-no for rosacea. For people with acne or oily skin, it's best to eliminate dairy products and fried foods. Sugar and white flour create inflammation and can make any skin condition worse.

Looking to indulge? Head for the caviar and dark chocolate; both have health benefits and are also good for the soul.

2. Infuse your body with healthy teas, both topically and by drinking.

Various teas have great benefits for the skin. Choose the tea that's best for your symptoms, or rotate between all of them. Drink 2-3 cups per day.

In the evenings, brew one cup for drinking and another to use as a wash. Let the "wash tea" steep for 10 minutes, then cool down to a lukewarm temperature. Use cotton balls or a washcloth to submerge in the tea. Apply to the face for about 10 minutes, and allow to dry naturally.