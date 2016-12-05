30 Articles by Heather Askinosie
Heather Askinosie
The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This Month
This crystal-astrology mashup is perfect for any spiritual soul.
The 6 Crystals Every Woman Needs In Her Magical Repertoire
Six crystals every empowered woman needs.
My Life As A "Holistic Hoarder": How I Realized There's More To Spirituality Than Knickknacks
Can you relate?
Why Gemstone Massages Are The Next Big Thing In Self-Care
There's a crystal and energy essence for beauty-shifting energy elixirs that work double-duty on your skin.
How Gemstone Facials Can Help You Tap Into Your Inner Power
By incorporating crystals into our facials, we are able to activate and remove the unwanted, stagnant energy, taking our beauty routine to the next...
The Crystals You Should Always Have In Your Workspace
Crystals are the new Zen gardens.
How To Use Crystals To Give Your Home A "Spiritual Cleansing"
Crystals are powerful spiritual tools that help shift, move, and diffuse energy in the environment in which they are placed.
8 Ways To Use Crystals In Your Everyday Routine
They're so much more than just décor.
How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness
Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...
11 Crystals You Should Keep Around For A Quick Mood Boost
A high-vibe crystal tool kit that's great for beginners.