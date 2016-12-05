30 Articles by Heather Askinosie

Heather Askinosie

Spirituality

The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This Month

This crystal-astrology mashup is perfect for any spiritual soul.

#crystals #astrology #spirituality
Heather Askinosie
December 5 2016
Spirituality

The 6 Crystals Every Woman Needs In Her Magical Repertoire

Six crystals every empowered woman needs.

#crystals
Heather Askinosie
December 2 2016
Home

Why Gemstone Massages Are The Next Big Thing In Self-Care

There's a crystal and energy essence for beauty-shifting energy elixirs that work double-duty on your skin.

#healing #green beauty #beauty #wellness
Heather Askinosie
October 18 2016
Beauty

How Gemstone Facials Can Help You Tap Into Your Inner Power

By incorporating crystals into our facials, we are able to activate and remove the unwanted, stagnant energy, taking our beauty routine to the next...

#beauty #diy beauty #wellness
Heather Askinosie
August 8 2016
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Give Your Home A "Spiritual Cleansing"

Crystals are powerful spiritual tools that help shift, move, and diffuse energy in the environment in which they are placed.

#healing #home designs #energy
Heather Askinosie
March 29 2016
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness

Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...

#holistic healing #spirituality #energy
Heather Askinosie
January 29 2016
Spirituality

11 Crystals You Should Keep Around For A Quick Mood Boost

A high-vibe crystal tool kit that's great for beginners.

#crystals
Heather Askinosie
June 6 2014