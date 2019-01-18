142 Items Tagged

The 5-Ingredient Shot To Take Before Every Flight

The elderberry shot that's perfect for just before a flight, including vitamin C and immune-boosting properties.

#supplements #immunity #travel
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 18 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR G Adventures
4 Game-Changing Tips For Anyone With Travel Anxiety

You're going to need this one for your next vacation.

#anxiety #wellness #health #travel
Jamie Price
October 2 2017

The Most Fantastic Tiny Homes You Can Rent On Airbnb Right Now

There's no better backdrop for your fall vacay.

#nature #travel #home
Emma Loewe
September 21 2017
This Is The Ultimate Travel Playlist

These songs will chill you out (without putting you to sleep), and help you approach everything that comes your way with openness, gratitude,...

#anxiety #music #mbgrevitalize #travel
Allison Daniels
September 7 2017

How The Ultimate Wellness Couple Is Prepping For revitalize

Hint: It involves adorable dogs, fascia balls, and lots and lots of pods.

#wellness #mbgrevitalize #travel
Emma Loewe
September 7 2017
A Wellness Mecca Grows In Brooklyn

Along with, yes, you guessed it, lots of trees.

#wellness #health #travel
Lindsay Kellner
August 7 2017
Haven't Landed On Your Summer Vacay Plans Yet? We’ve Got 'Em Right Here

Tag along with yogi and Om & the City founder Jules Hunt on her beachy vacay.

#travel diary #travel
Jules Acree
July 15 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

You Only Need One Thing To Transform Your Daily Commute

An audiobook is the perfect way to indulge in some "me time" and distract yourself from the challenges of the day and ease yourself into the evening.

#books #happiness #relaxation #wellness #stress management
mindbodygreen
June 19 2017
Here's Exactly What To Pack On Your Summer Getaway

Your plane attire is about to get a serious upgrade.

#beauty #athleisure #style #travel
Leigh Weingus
June 14 2017
Here Are The Best Vacation Spots Based On Personality Type

Is it just us or has the travel bug officially hit?

#eco-travel #travel
Emma Loewe
April 27 2017