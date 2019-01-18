142 Items Tagged
travel
The 5-Ingredient Shot To Take Before Every Flight
The elderberry shot that's perfect for just before a flight, including vitamin C and immune-boosting properties.
Why Every Woman Should Go On A Wellness Trip *At Least* Once In Her Life
Traveling alone can be the answer you're looking for.
Feeling Wonky? These 5 Centering Exercises Can Be Done Anywhere
They're excuse-proof!
This Plane Exercise Improves Mobility & Can Be Done In Your Seat
Little movement necessary!
Jet-Setting Yogis Name The No. 1 Place They've Ever Practiced
Major bucket list inspo.
4 Game-Changing Tips For Anyone With Travel Anxiety
You're going to need this one for your next vacation.
The Most Fantastic Tiny Homes You Can Rent On Airbnb Right Now
There's no better backdrop for your fall vacay.
This Is The Ultimate Travel Playlist
These songs will chill you out (without putting you to sleep), and help you approach everything that comes your way with openness, gratitude,...
How The Ultimate Wellness Couple Is Prepping For revitalize
Hint: It involves adorable dogs, fascia balls, and lots and lots of pods.
Yoga Every Day, Everywhere, For Everyone
Is it the world's most versatile practice?
How I Finally Quit My 9-5 & Started Traveling The World: One Instagrammer Tells All
One Insta-legend tells all.
A Wellness Mecca Grows In Brooklyn
Along with, yes, you guessed it, lots of trees.
Why A Cruise Can Be Your Healthiest Vacation Yet (Yes, Really)
Feel good, have fun.
Haven't Landed On Your Summer Vacay Plans Yet? We’ve Got 'Em Right Here
Tag along with yogi and Om & the City founder Jules Hunt on her beachy vacay.
Is Hong Kong The World's Newest Wellness Destination?
From the eyes of a New York yogi.
You Only Need One Thing To Transform Your Daily Commute
An audiobook is the perfect way to indulge in some "me time" and distract yourself from the challenges of the day and ease yourself into the evening.
Yes, You Can Indulge On Vacation & Still Feel Amazing. This Fitness Guru Tells You How
Tip No. 5 is especially important.
Here's Exactly What To Pack On Your Summer Getaway
Your plane attire is about to get a serious upgrade.
I Travel The Country Solo In A Van. Here's What I Love (And Hate) About It
This sheds a whole new light on solo travel.
Here Are The Best Vacation Spots Based On Personality Type
Is it just us or has the travel bug officially hit?