"Zoom Fatigue" Is Real: Here Are 4 Practical Ways To Mitigate, From Researchers

In the right context and with the right person, eye contact can increase intimacy and communication. Since it is an intimate act, though, too much eye contact can be intense and somewhat stressful. Not only do video conferences require us to make eye contact with someone for long periods of time, but the video format generally increases the size of and proximity of the speaker's face. Imagine if you were in person—would you be sitting that close to one another?

"With Zoom, all people get the front-on views of all other people nonstop. This is similar to being in a crowded subway car while being forced to stare at the person you are standing very close to, instead of looking down or at your phone," Bailenson writes in the study.

What to do about it: Stand face-to-face with someone you live with and measure the distance you feel comfortable talking to them. Next time you're in a Zoom meeting, make sure your laptop or monitor is at that comfortable distance, or farther away.

Live alone? Bailenson says his comfortable distance was 50 centimeters (or about 20 inches), and according to research on personal space, anything less than a 60-centimeter distance is considered "intimate."