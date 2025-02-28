Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Struggle With Depression
The 12 signs of the zodiac represent unique archetypes, each with their own distinct personality and tendencies. Some signs are more happy-go-lucky and lighthearted, for instance, while others are more likely to be depressive.
It goes without saying that someone's zodiac sign can never say whether someone will definitely be depressed, but these three signs do have a reputation for regularly feeling low.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign, as well as their Saturn sign, which influences our personal struggles, challenges, and life lessons.
Scorpio
It's not easy for the Scorpios of the world. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of rebirth and transformation, you constantly feel like you're regenerating, with no idea where your reserves come from. And as a fixed water sign, your biggest challenge is moving through heavy emotions.
You have one of the stronger shadow sides in the zodiac, with a certain level of intensity and passion that's unmatched. When you're feeling low, however, that intensity can very easily get stuck (again, you're a fixed sign), making it feel impossible to move forward.
Remember to intentionally look for the good around you when everything feels dark, Scorpio, and trust that you will always be able to rise from the ashes.
Cancer
The second most likely zodiac sign to be depressed is none other than sensitive and sentimental Cancer. Like Scorpio, you're a water sign, so you're not a stranger to the extreme depths your emotions have taken you. You're also ruled by the moon, which can result in turbulent mood swings and depressive episodes.
Another key thing to understand about Cancer is your keen memory. Nostalgia is a heartbreaker for you, and you're constantly thinking about the past—even romanticizing or idolizing it.
It's important for you to remember that nothing has ever been perfect, even if your mind tells you it once was. In the words of Albus Dumbledore, "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live."
Capricorn
Finally, we have Capricorn as the third most likely sign to be depressed. While you aren't as burdened by heavy emotions in the way a Scorpio or Cancer might be, you still put an immense amount of pressure on yourself to succeed, which results in burnout and overall dissatisfaction.
For you, an unsuccessful life isn't a life worth living, but that mindset doesn't get you very far when you keep raising the bar. If success is something off in the future, after all, how will you ever find peace and contentment today?
To overcome these depressive feelings of dissatisfaction, Capricorn, you must remember to find gratitude for what's right in front of you.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign isn't a guarantee somebody will be depressed, and every sign has the capacity to struggle with depression at some point or another. In any case, if you are dealing with depression, understanding your zodiac sign's challenges and areas for growth can help you overcome it.