Of All The Zodiac Signs, These Ones Are Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart
All 12 signs of the zodiac approach relationships differently; some are more free-spirited and adventurous, while others are more focused on loyalty and building something for the future.
That said, there are a few zodiac signs more likely to marry their high school sweetheart than others, in case you were wondering. Here's why.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun sign, rising sign, or Venus sign.
Cancer
The zodiac sign most likely to marry their high school sweetheart is none other than sweet and sentimental Cancer. It's no secret these folks are loyal—plus they're rarely interested in short-term flings or "situationships." If they're dating you, it's because they think you're the one.
So if a Cancer has a high school sweetheart, you better believe they'll fight for them. Considering this sign is also ruled by the fourth house of home and family, Cancers also feel close ties to their hometown, making the likelihood of sticking with their high school sweetheart even greater.
Capricorn
The second most likely sign to marry their high school sweetheart is Capricorn, and for similar reasons to Cancer. Capricorn is also uninterested in short-term flings, so they don't just date for the fun of it. They're looking for someone they can build a future with.
Capricorn is also not the most romantic or "lovey-dovey" sign, so they don't run for the hills when passion starts to wane in a long-term relationship. To them, cheap thrills and excitement aren't what relationships are all about, so if they find their person in high school, they'll stay with them.
Taurus
Last but not least, we have Taurus as the third most likely sign to marry their high school sweetheart. For one thing, Taurus is known to be stubborn, and they're also of "fixed" modality, meaning they know how to put in the work to get to the finish line. Long-term relationships come naturally to them for this reason, plus they're already ruled by Venus, the planet of love.
With their stubbornness matching their tendencies toward comfort and routine, Tauruses are in it for the long haul when it comes to love, and they'll be more than content to keep their high school sweetheart by their side.
The takeaway
Of course, we're not saying that every Cancer, Capricorn, and Taurus out there is going to marry their high school sweetheart. We're also not saying that the other zodiac signs wouldn't! But if any signs are going to make a high school flame burn long and strong, it's these three.
