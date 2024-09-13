Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are Liars? Watch Out For These 3 Signs
The 12 zodiac signs are all unique, and that includes the way they communicate. Some of the zodiac signs, for instance, take honesty and transparency more seriously, while others have no time to come up with a quick fib.
It's never a guarantee that a particular sign will lie to you—or that the other signs won't—but when thinking about the inclinations of each sign, these are the ones most likely to be pathological liars.
And BTW, this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, as our Mercury placement influences the way we think and communicate.
Gemini
Taking our No. 1 spot for "most likely to lie" is Gemini—which might not come as a shock to anyone. Known for being "two-faced," the twins of the zodiac already have a reputation for being shady, flaky, or otherwise lying.
Try not to take it personally, though. Gemini is rarely vindictive, vengeful, or contemptuous—they're just known for taking flights of fancy. Like the air element associated with this sign, Gemini is "up in the air," so to speak. They're creative and imaginative and are way more likely to tell a lot of white lies than one big catastrophic lie.
Consider it just a part of who they are. They typically don't mean any harm, and at the end of the day, they want to keep things light and fun—which is usually why they lie. It's just to keep the vibe up!
Scorpio
Coming in at No. 2, we have none other than mysterious Scorpio. While these intense and edgy people are incredibly loyal and deep, they're also somewhat paranoid and known for their controlling tendencies. And as we all know, people are willing to do terrible things—such as lie—in order to hold on to their sense of control.
Scorpio is also a sign associated with power struggles, obsession, and jealousy. While they may be loyal, it takes a long time to earn that trust and loyalty. Until you've earned it, don't put it past a Scorpio to lie in order to protect themselves.
Unlike Gemini, Scorpio can be more vengeful and manipulative, weaving a web of intricate lies to get you in a corner, as opposed to the superfluous white lies Gemini is likely to tell. And considering Scorpio is so intuitive, they'll know exactly what to say to get under your skin.
Libra
And finally, at No. 3, we have Libra. If you're surprised to see charming and diplomatic Libra on this list, keep in mind that sometimes it takes a lie or two to "keep the peace" on the surface.
Libra does prioritize harmony to the point of being a people-pleaser, after all. So if they don't have an honest answer that will please everyone? You can bet they'll come up with a dishonest one. While they may feel guilty about it, one of Libra's weaknesses is wanting to be liked, so they'd rather lie and retain their status than tell the truth and be discarded.
But whatever their reasons, that doesn't make it right, so watch out for Libras, who seem to always say the right thing. They're probably not being completely truthful.
The takeaway
It's worth mentioning, again, that all the signs have the capacity to lie, and it's never a given that a Gemini, Scorpio, or Libra is going to lie to you. However, given the typical tendencies of the zodiac signs, those three may be more likely than the others to stray from the whole truth.
