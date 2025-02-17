Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Get Catfished
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique in their own ways, and that includes how easy they are to fool. While some signs are ever-skeptical and pretty difficult to trick, others are more naive and unsuspecting.
And the following three signs can be so naive, in fact, that they're the most likely to get catfished.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of these signs as their sun or rising sign.
Pisces
The most likely sign to get catfished is none other than dreamy and fanciful Pisces. Easily the most naive sign of them all, Pisces is simply too innocent to ever suspect someone of lying to them.
Not to mention, these folks are ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions, and the subconscious. Try as they might to see things clearly, Pisces has a way of only seeing what they want to see.
As such, it's all too easy for a catfish to butter them up with sweet words and an idyllic persona.
Cancer
The second most likely zodiac sign to get catfished is Cancer. A water sign, like Pisces, Cancer is sensitive and emotional. Nothing wrong with that, of course—but when it comes to matters of the heart, it can be all too easy for Cancer to be swayed by their emotions.
A sophisticated catfish can play Cancer like a fiddle, using their soft side against them to create feelings of closeness and emotional security. That's exactly what Cancer craves, but that makes it all too easy for them to be taken advantage of.
They might be especially susceptible to love-bombing, for example, because they want to believe the love and care they're receiving is real.
Aries
Last but never least, we have Aries coming in as the third most likely sign to get catfished. Unlike Pisces and Cancer, Aries is a fire sign, so they're not emotionally sensitive and susceptible in the same way those two are.
However, what Aries lacks in sensitivity they make up for with impulsiveness. They don't tend to look before they leap, and if you're dealing with a catfish, you obviously need to look a bit closer to realize something is off.
Unfortunately for Aries, that's just not their style, and their reckless and impatient attitude can steer them right into the trap of a catfish.
The takeaway
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll be naive or gullible, let alone get catfished. But let's be real—so many people are on dating apps, and some of those people are catfish. If we had to pick which signs are most likely to get fooled by one, Pisces, Cancer, and Aries might want to exercise extra caution.