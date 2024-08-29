Advertisement
The Top 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships
When it comes to commitment, certain zodiac signs are better at it than others. For some of the signs, loyalty is prized—while for others, freedom and spontaneity are more of the priorities.
We're not saying a person is bound to cheat if they're one of the following signs, or that the other signs won't cheat, but when we're talking about the energy of the 12 zodiac signs and their inclinations—these are the ones most likely to cheat,
And keep in mind, this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun and/or rising signs, as well as their Mars sign, as our Mars placement can influence our actions, impulses, and even libido.
Gemini
Geminis tend to get a bad reputation, with many believing them to be two-faced and fickle. While the sign of the twins is, indeed, adaptable, curious, and changeable, you can imagine how that doesn't translate well to commitment.
Like the air element of this sign itself, Geminis are all over the place—impossible to pin down. They tend to avoid getting too emotionally invested, preferring to keep their options open. When they do catch feelings, they may even resent you for encroaching on their self-declared freedom.
Put it all together, and Gemini sometimes can't say no to a flirty fling or a one-off hookup with a stranger. It may not even mean anything to them; they just want to know they can.
Libra
Libras are known to be charming, social, and likable. And guess what? They revel in their likability. In fact, they'll doing anything to make sure they are liked by everyone.
In relationships, similar to Gemini, Libra can shy away from commitment and prefer to keep their options open. They are another air sign, after all, which keeps on the flightier side. Not only that, but they're ruled by Venus, the romantic planet of pleasure.
In other words, if Libra's cute crush just so happens to be crushing back, they might not be able to resist the validation the fling provides, even if it means cheating on someone else.
Aries
And finally, coming in third place, we have bold and brash Aries. Unlike Gemini and Libra, Aries is a fire sign, so where Gemini and Libra are fickle, Aries is impulsive. In fact, at their best, Aries folks can be quite loyal—but at their worst, they act before even thinking.
Not only that, but the rams of the zodiac do tend to be headstrong, which can make them a bit self-centered. They want what they want—and they want it now. If that means cheating, well that's too bad for their partner!
If an Aries is going to cheat, it's far more likely to be an isolated incident than a full blown affair, as these fiery folks can lose steam just as quickly as they get it.
The takeaway
Again, if you are one of these signs—or you're dating one—we're not saying infidelity is a sure thing. And the other zodiac signs definitely have the capacity to cheat too. It always comes down to the individual and how they're maturing into the energy of their whole birth chart.
Nevertheless, if we had to pick the three signs most likely to cheat, it would be those ones.
