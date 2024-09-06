Advertisement
Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Be Famous? These 3 Take The Lead
Of all the signs in the zodiac, not all of them are meant to be famous. Some excel at working hard, others excel in the bedroom, and then there are the ones that are meant to shine on life's stage.
It's not guaranteed, of course, that the following signs are bound for stardom—or even that the other signs don't have a chance—but in terms of the energy of the different signs and strengths, these three are the most likely to be famous.
And for what it's worth, this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, and/or rising sign.
Leo
Coming in first place, and probably no surprise to anyone, is Leo. If there was one sign meant for fame, it's these folks; the bold and regal lions of the zodiac.
Ruled by the sun itself, and associated with the fifth house of drama, expression, and creativity, Leo is a sign that wants to be seen, heard, and adored. They're dramatic, passionate, and can even make inspiring leaders. Plus, as a fixed sign, they're willing to do what it takes to make it to the top, whether in politics, acting, or athletics.
Like the sun that rules them, it's almost like Leos have a built-in spotlight. They can't help but draw attention to themselves, and have no problem reveling in it. All in all, Leos already tend to live as if life is their stage—so it's only fitting that many of them make it to an actual stage one day.
Some well-known Leo celebrities include but aren't limited to:
- Madonna
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Kylie Jenner
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Whitney Houston
- Barack Obama
- Halle Barry
- Mick Jagger
- Sandra Bullock
- Ben Affleck
- Dua Lipa
- Coco Chanel
- Bill Clinton
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Tom Brady
Sagittarius
Taking our number two spot for "most likely to be famous" is none other than Sagittarius. They're another fire sign, like Leo, but with their mutable modality and ruling planet, Jupiter, these folks are adaptable and lucky, helping them think on their feet and continue to push their own limits.
Jupiter is, after all, the planet of expansion and abundance. Sagittarius is even associated with the ninth house of expansion, so in a Sag's mind, they can always keep going. There are always new heights to reach, as well as more people to influence.
They may be less inclined to politics than Leos, for instance, but where they really shine is the arts, where their boundless wisdom and creativity can take form.
Some well-known Sagittarius celebrities include but aren't limited to:
- Taylor Swift
- Nicki Minaj
- Jay-Z
- Miley Cyrus
- Britney Spears
- Charlie Puth
- Billie Eilish
- Janelle Monáe
- Frank Sinatra
- Bruce Lee
- Beethoven
- Jimi Hendrix
- Jim Morrison
- Sinead O'Connor
- Scarlett Johannson
Gemini
Clinching the third spot on the list, we have chatty and spritely Gemini. Not only do these folks know how to charm, entertain, and convey a ton of information, but their dual nature (Gemini is "the twins" of astrology) allows them to be whoever they need to be at any specific moment.
It's definitely giving actor, and let's be honest, politician. In fact, a number of famous actors and politicians are Geminis. Their "two-faced" reputation may get them into trouble, with a number of notable Geminis being rather polarizing public figures—or at least surrounded by controversy.
But whether you love 'em or hate 'em, Gemini probably doesn't really care. These air signs are emotionally detached, which is part of the reason they're able to keep doing their thing, in spite of the haters.
Some well known Gemini celebrities include but aren't limited to:
- Kanye West
- Donald Trump
- Johnny Depp
- Angelina Jolie
- Kendrick Lamar
- Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
- Marilyn Monroe
- Heidi Klum
- Prince
- Stevie Nicks
- Amy Schumer
- Morgan Freeman
- John F. Kennedy
- Natalie Portman
- Nicole Kidman
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying it's a sure thing that these signs will achieve a high level of fame, or that the other zodiac signs won't get their 15 minutes.
Nevertheless, when thinking about what the zodiac signs are all about, you can bet the Leos, Sagittariuses, and Geminis of the bunch are out for glory.
