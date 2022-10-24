These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The October New Moon Eclipse The Most
Not only do we have a new moon in Scorpio arriving on October 25, but it also happens to be a partial solar eclipse. This is going to make for quite the astrological event, and we're all sure to feel the effects—but according to astrology expert, Imani Quinn, there are three zodiac signs that can expect to feel this new moon solar eclipse's energy the strongest. Here's what to know.
Advertisement
A quick look at the new moon partial solar eclipse.
This month's new moon in Scorpio is set to peak on October 25 at 6:48 am EST, and according to Quinn, the corresponding partial solar eclipse in Scorpio could result in some unexpected (and potentially positive) surprises coming our way—in addition to setting the stage for a transformation or rebirth.
"Whenever we have a solar eclipse, the moon is between the sun and the Earth, and solar eclipses bring unexpected blessings and help connect us with our divine path more," Quinn tells mbg.
She adds that eclipses can also leave us feeling a bit disorderly, so even though it's a new moon, she doesn't necessarily recommend trying to manifest anything right now. "Things are happening outside of our control, so it's really the best time to trust the unknown," she explains.
And while we can all expect to feel the energy of this important astrological event, Quinns says there are three signs in particular that will be impacted the most.
(Note: The following applies to sun, moon, and rising signs, and/or if you have three or more placements in one of these signs.)
The 3 zodiac signs that will be most affected:
Scorpio
As you may have guessed, when any particular astrological event happens in your sign, you're going to feel it the most. So naturally, under this new moon partial solar eclipse in Scorpio, anyone with prominent Scorpio placements (sun, moon, rising, and/or Scorpio stellium) will likely feel its heightened energy.
Luckily for Scorpios, according to Quinn, you're well accustomed to the deep, dark waters associated with your sign. While other zodiac placements can feel lost in the depths, Quinn explains you're likely going to be the most receptive to the benefits of this new moon and partial eclipse.
Advertisement
Taurus
Sitting opposite Scorpio on the zodiac wheel is Taurus, and Quinn tells mbg that this sign can also expect for a particularly powerful new moon—not to mention the upcoming full moon eclipse in Taurus that follows in a couple weeks.
This two-week period opens up a portal for fast and intense change, and Quinn says Taurus will be very focused on deciphering and being grounded in their values, as well as thinking about their self-worth and how to stay true to themselves.
"Because Taurus' attributes are the opposite of Scorpio, they complement each other really well. And because the upcoming full moon is going to be exemplifying things around Taurus themes, leading up to that is going to be really strong energy for Taurus placements," Quinn explains.
Libra
Lastly, Quinn says Libras can also expect to zero in on a few things in particular under this new moon partial solar eclipse. Namely, she says, they might be particularly invested in Taurean themes right now, including money, stability, security, and their sense of groundedness.
"This eclipse energy puts a lot of pressure on Libras to really take a look at their resources," she says, again noting that this isn't necessarily the time to manifest, but rather to trust in your ability to provide for yourself as eclipse season passes through.
The takeaway.
Even if you're not a Scorpio, Taurus, or Libra, that doesn't mean this new moon partial solar eclipse won't impact you in some way. We can all lean into that spooky-season-Scorpio vibe under this new moon—but if you are one of those three signs, now you know to be extra prepared.
Advertisement
Sex life in retrograde?
Your FREE Astrology Sex, Love and Attraction Guide.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.