Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Start A Fight? Watch Out For These 3

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
November 09, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
November 09, 2024

Each of the 12 zodiac signs are unique, and that includes how they approach conflict. Some signs, for instance, are more passive, patient, or even conflict-averse. And some, on the other hand, are more likely to pick a fight for seemingly no reason.

Of course, we're not saying the following signs are bound to start a fight—or that the other signs won't—just that they're the most likely to.

And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, or rising sign, as well as their Mars sign, with Mars influencing our aggression and conflict style.

1.

Aries

Hell hath no fury like an angry Aries. Considering these folks are literally ruled by Mars, the planet of war and aggression, it's no wonder they get a reputation for being hot-headed, impatient, and impulsive.

They won't think twice about raising their voice, calling you out, or starting a fight if they deem it fit. And since these folks are known to be especially temperamental, they usually do.

2.

Leo

Up next we have Leo (another fire sign, like Aries) as the second sign most likely to start a fight. Where Aries is hotheaded and impulsive, Leo is loud and proud. If you upset them—or damage their ego—they are not shy about telling you.

They're also fiercely loyal, so their defensive strategies also apply if they're protecting friends or loved ones. And when it comes to their typical fighting style, their pride can make them stubborn and unwilling to back down, so just keep that in mind.

3.

Sagittarius

Last but not least, Sagittarius is the third most likely sign to start a fight. They also happen to be the last of the fire signs—noticing a trend here? Indeed, the fire signs are known to be, well, fiery, with quick tempers and an aggressive way of dealing with emotions and conflict.

In terms of Sag, these are the people who start fights by putting their foot in their mouth or otherwise saying something totally inappropriate. They don't mean to be so brash, but they truly don't have a filter, and it's known to get them into trouble (and lots of fights).

The takeaway

Again, we're not guaranteeing these signs are going to constantly start fights, just that they're the most likely to. But the other zodiac signs can always start fights too, and what really counts is how mature and emotionally intelligent an individual is when handling conflict.

