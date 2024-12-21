Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Be Serial Daters

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 21, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by KATARINA SIMOVIC | Stocksy
December 21, 2024

The 12 signs of the zodiac all approach relationships differently. Some are more than ready to commit for the long haul (your typical serial monogamists), while others seem to always have a new fling or situation.

In the case of the latter, while someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll approach dating a certain way, there are a few signs more likely to be serial daters than others.

Note: This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun sign, rising sign, or Venus sign.

1.

Gemini

The most likely sign to be a serial dater is Gemini—and is anyone really surprised? These folks tend to live up to their curious and chatty reputations. They're always looking to meet new people, try new things, and keep their options open.

All that boils down to having plenty of dates lined up on their calendars, not to mention other events where they'll have even more opportunities to meet their next fling. They just want to have fun and keep things light—is that too much to ask?

2.

Libra

Libra, like Gemini, is an air sign. And if there's anything air signs love, it's staying open to possibilities and being social. Libra is a prime example of this airy energy, so not only do they have no trouble connecting with all kinds of people, but they also have a bad habit of leading people on by way or flirting.

It comes so naturally to them, they don't realize they can give suitors the wrong impression. Suddenly, Libra finds themselves involved with their third situationship of the month, unsure of how they even got there. They don't mean to be serial daters, but everyone wants a piece of them!

3.

Sagittarius

The third most likely sign to be a serial dater is none other than bold and adventurous Sagittarius. These folks approach dating like they approach everything else in their life: with a free-spirited attitude. They're not interested in the ball-and-chain narrative of partnership, and would much rather keep things open and noncommittal.

That doesn't keep them from racking up dates with people they fancy. They're not opposed to dating and even whirlwind romances, just don't expect them to sustain it for very long.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius folks are definitely going to be serial daters—or that the other zodiac signs don't have the capacity to be, either. But in terms of the quintessential qualities of the signs, it's those three that tend to be wired towards a loose approach to dating.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Popular Stories

