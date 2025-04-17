Simply separate your hair into sections and drop a quarter-size dollop of argan oil into your palm—Newman swears by this 100% Organic Argan Oil from Trader Joe's. You can either apply the oil straight onto your locks or feel free to warm it up in your palms before saturating each section from root to tip. Repeat until all your strands are slick, then work a few drops into your scalp for a tension-relieving, pre-shampoo scalp massage (you know, for good measure). "It's like a nourishing treatment," Newman adds. "I'll try to let this sit for about 30 minutes before I shampoo it out."