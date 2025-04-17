Advertisement
Are You Yanking Out Hair Every Time You Detangle? Try This
Detangling methods will differ according to your hair type, but one thing transcends all curl patterns: a gentle approach is key. Hack your way through the strands, and you'll likely cover your bathroom counter with shed hairs.
It's an obvious suggestion, perhaps, but it can be frustratingly time-consuming to sift through tiny snarls and knots—especially if your hair has been piled into a bun all day long—and in the interest of moving on with your day, you might address tangles more aggressively than you should.
If this sounds like a familiar dilemma, New York City–based hairstylist Matt Newman has a TikTok tip to ease your detangling woes: Coat your strands in a bit of argan oil, and your comb should glide right through.
Why you should detangle your hair with argan oil
I should note: Those who detangle their hair in the shower under globs of conditioner likely won't have this issue. Some sort of physical barrier is crucial before taking a brush to your strands, and a hydrating conditioner works just fine. But for those who detangle their strands pre-shower, you'll want to add some slip: Comb through snarls without some sort of detangler, and you're on the fast track to shedding, scalp irritation, and split ends.
However! Argan oil can quickly save the day: "Detangling your hair with argan oil is great for adding slip," notes Newman, as its lipid-rich nutrient profile helps it form a protective barrier around the strands. As Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., an American Board Family Medicine physician and mbg Collective member, says regarding argan oil for hair: "It's great for many conditions, especially dry, damaged hair, because its trove of fatty acids lock moisture into the hair follicle." That barrier of moisture helps buffer the hair against physical stress (like, say, from harsh brushing).
Simply separate your hair into sections and drop a quarter-size dollop of argan oil into your palm—Newman swears by this 100% Organic Argan Oil from Trader Joe's. You can either apply the oil straight onto your locks or feel free to warm it up in your palms before saturating each section from root to tip. Repeat until all your strands are slick, then work a few drops into your scalp for a tension-relieving, pre-shampoo scalp massage (you know, for good measure). "It's like a nourishing treatment," Newman adds. "I'll try to let this sit for about 30 minutes before I shampoo it out."
Feel free to let the oil absorb into your strands for longer—some even swear by an overnight argan oil hair mask for extra-soft strands. If you are sleeping on oil-soaked strands, just make sure to wrap them in a microfiber towel or cap (no one wants a greasy pillow), and give your scalp a good rinse in the a.m.
The takeaway
You need some sort of slip before you run a comb through your hair, period and full stop. Newman loves argan oil as a detangler-slash-hair-mask, as its fatty acid and antioxidant content helps moisturize your locks and further protect them from damage. It's an age-old, one-ingredient wonder that can do no wrong.