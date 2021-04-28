This Is *The* Best Oil Mask For Dry Hair, In Case You're Curious

Choose your own adventure here: Either apply argan oil as a quick pre-shampoo treatment (á la Newman) or as an overnight mask for extra moisture.

If you’d like to take Newman’s route, separate your hair into sections and pump a quarter-size dollop of argan oil (like this 100 percent Pure Argan Oil from Josie Maran) into your palm. Warm it up in your hands and saturate the section from root to tip, repeating until all your strands are slick.

Newman then gently detangles his locks while the oil settles in—the oil provides some slip and can make it easier for you to work through any snarls. Just be very, very careful not to pull on your precious strands—and if you have curls, you might want to wait to detangle in-shower when your hair is sopping wet. Let the argan oil do its magic for 20 to 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

As for the overnight argan oil treatment, the steps are virtually the same—you’re just, you know, letting it soak overnight. "For an overnight mask, argan oil should be applied starting from the scalp all the way to the ends of the hair," says hairstylist Lucia Casazza about argan oil’s beauty benefits. After your strands are coated, wrap them in a microfiber towel or cap (so you don’t make a mess of your pillow), and rinse everything out come the a.m.