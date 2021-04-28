mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
This Is The Best Oil Mask For Dry Hair, In Case You're Curious

This Is The Best Oil Mask For Dry Hair, In Case You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Is *The* Best Oil Mask For Dry Hair, In Case You're Curious

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

April 28, 2021 — 21:11 PM

Brutal winter is well behind us (rejoice!), and yet—its lingering effects can certainly show up on our strands. As beauty fans know all too well: Once your hair is zapped from moisture, well, replenishing it is like a full-time job. 

So when it comes to hydrating treatments, you want something that truly puts in the work. Which brings us to a recent TikTok video by New York City–based hairstylist Matt Newman: His favorite treatment to coax hair back to fresh and bouncy is a tried-and-true, one-ingredient wonder. No bells and whistles, here—just a trusty argan oil mask. “This is a great pre-shampoo treatment for dry hair like mine,” he says. 

Why argan oil is great for dry hair. 

When it comes to hair-healthy oils, argan has a centuries-old following. "It's great for many conditions, especially dry, damaged hair because its trove of fatty acids lock moisture into the hair follicle," says Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., a family medicine physician and mbg Collective member, about using argan oil for hair

Specifically, these fatty acids help smooth down frayed hair cuticles—and as a general rule, anything that helps seal the cuticle is top notch for soft, shiny strands. In fact, studies show that 99% of the stuff is made up of triglycerides, or essential fatty acids. That remaining one percent? A winning combination of potent botanicals and antioxidants, like vitamin E

Advertisement

How to make your own argan oil hair mask. 

Choose your own adventure here: Either apply argan oil as a quick pre-shampoo treatment (á la Newman) or as an overnight mask for extra moisture. 

If you’d like to take Newman’s route, separate your hair into sections and pump a quarter-size dollop of argan oil (like this 100 percent Pure Argan Oil from Josie Maran) into your palm. Warm it up in your hands and saturate the section from root to tip, repeating until all your strands are slick. 

Newman then gently detangles his locks while the oil settles in—the oil provides some slip and can make it easier for you to work through any snarls. Just be very, very careful not to pull on your precious strands—and if you have curls, you might want to wait to detangle in-shower when your hair is sopping wet. Let the argan oil do its magic for 20 to 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. 

As for the overnight argan oil treatment, the steps are virtually the same—you’re just, you know, letting it soak overnight. "For an overnight mask, argan oil should be applied starting from the scalp all the way to the ends of the hair," says hairstylist Lucia Casazza about argan oil’s beauty benefits. After your strands are coated, wrap them in a microfiber towel or cap (so you don’t make a mess of your pillow), and rinse everything out come the a.m. 

The takeaway. 

Let's be honest: Treating dry, dull hair is no walk in the park. That’s why you’ll want to use targeted ingredients that truly withstand the test of time, putting in the work for centuries—like, oh, argan oil.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Surprising Way To Apply Highlighter Based On Your Face Shape

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way To Apply Highlighter Based On Your Face Shape
Beauty

Wait — Should You Store Nail Polish In The Fridge To Make It Last Longer?

Jamie Schneider
Wait — Should You Store Nail Polish In The Fridge To Make It Last Longer?
$69.99

Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being
Integrative Health

Is It Normal To Toss & Turn In Your Sleep? We Asked A Specialist

Sarah Regan
Is It Normal To Toss & Turn In Your Sleep? We Asked A Specialist
Personal Growth

I'm A Death Doula & Here's What It Means To Grieve Mindfully

Alyssa Ackerman
I'm A Death Doula & Here's What It Means To Grieve Mindfully
Friendships

Get This: Research Finds Gossiping May Actually Be A Good Thing

Eliza Sullivan
Get This: Research Finds Gossiping May Actually Be A Good Thing
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks (+ Save You From Nervous Glances)

Jessica Timmons
11 Safe Ways To Stop A Sneeze In Its Tracks (+ Save You From Nervous Glances)
Love

What Causes People To Have Commitment Issues? A Couples' Therapist Explains

Kiaundra Jackson, LMFT
What Causes People To Have Commitment Issues? A Couples' Therapist Explains
Beauty

The Sneaky Skin Care Concern You May Develop From Fitness Trackers

Alexandra Engler
The Sneaky Skin Care Concern You May Develop From Fitness Trackers
Nature

Avos On Demand: A Cheat Sheet For Growing Your Own Avocado Tree

Carly Quellman
Avos On Demand: A Cheat Sheet For Growing Your Own Avocado Tree
Integrative Health

Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits

Jennifer Chesak
Neroli Oil Does A Lot More Than Smell Great: Here Are 8 Health Benefits
Mental Health

This Is What Loneliness Does To Your Brain, From A Neuropsychiatrist

Dilip Jeste, M.D.
This Is What Loneliness Does To Your Brain, From A Neuropsychiatrist
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-oil-mask-for-dry-hair

Your article and new folder have been saved!