If you love the skin care benefits of aloe but would rather not cover yourself in gel from head to toe, just look for aloe as a main ingredient in your body lotion. In addition to aloe vera juice, antioxidants and a blend of hydrators can help your skin recover even quicker. And remember: The most important sun care step is to treat your skin before you even see the light—apply and reapply SPF to protect against sun damage and be smart about your time in the sun. Here's a list of our favorite mineral sunscreens if you're on the hunt.