According to Dr. B, you must ask yourself a key question after you go: Do you feel completely empty? After all, if you pass 70% of waste but retain 30%, that remainder begins to add up in your system. After a few days of this buildup, you can experience blockage and become super constipated.

But it's not only the amount you pass; it's the characteristics of the bowel movement itself. "The most severe forms of constipation that I come across are the patients who actually have diarrhea because what they have is overflow," he says. "They basically have a comb of impacted stool that is backing up. For lack of a better expression, they have a log jam."

The solid excrement is backed up behind this log jam, while the liquid is able to sneak through the cracks and come through as diarrhea. So just because you're going (and going a lot), doesn't mean you're necessarily emptying out all the waste; those irregular bowel movements could be signs of a much larger log jam happening inside.

So how can people find relief? Bulsiewicz's answer may sound counterintuitive: "The solution to that diarrhea is to actually move their bowels more," he says. "If you can get rid of that log jam, these people can get back to normal." Even if you're experiencing some erratic bowel movements at the moment, you might want to find ways to go more. (Good news: You can discover different ways to make yourself poop here.)