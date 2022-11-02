Not all women experience premenstrual syndrome, and PMS can be somewhat medically vague, with upward of a hundred different symptoms possible, all of which are unpleasant (headaches, bloating, cramping, and so on). Generally, experiencing three to five of the symptoms regularly, prior to menstruating, is considered PMS.

PMS is thought to be caused by a combination of imbalanced hormones and a sluggish liver. This sequence has an element of challenge to it and is a good way to shift into a place that is unhurried and to allow ourselves the time and space to dwell on our gratitudes, all that we appreciate, whether we suffer from PMS or not.