Advertisement
Mercury Retrograde Is On The Horizon — Here's What To Know About It
A new calendar year is somehow right around the corner, but in the meantime, we have Mercury retrograde to contend with. While this somewhat wonky period gets a bad reputation for causing miscommunication and travel mishaps, it's also a great opportunity for reflection.
And considering it's time to start reflecting on the past year and thinking ahead to 2025, this might just be exactly the reset we all need. Here's what to know.
What can we expect during Mercury retrograde?
The final Mercury retrograde of the year arrives November 25 in the sign of Sagittarius. In case you need a refresher, Mercury retrogrades occur when Mercury passes the Earth in its orbit around the Sun. From our perspective on Earth, Mercury appears to be moving in a different direction, even though it's not actually moving backward.
And in terms of the astrology behind it, Mercury governs themes around communication, thinking, technology, and travel—so when it's retrograde, those are exactly the areas that tend to get hit the hardest. Think travel delays, miscommunications, accidentally sending an email too soon, etc.
As Mercury backtracks through the sign of the archer, we also can expect Sagittarian themes like travel to be especially impacted. Of course, this isn't great timing with holiday plans coming up, so make sure you double-check all those bookings.
But remember, sometimes delays are blessings in disguise. Mercury retrograde may encourage us (or force us) to stall a bit, but sometimes, we need those windows of reflection in order to chart the best path forward.
How to handle it
As aforementioned, Mercury retrogrades are a time to reflect—not a time to rush forward on a project or start something new. As the AstroTwins explain, you can use this time to dot your i's, cross your t's, or otherwise handle unfinished business.
"Most of us start a million things that we don't complete, never realizing how much psychic clutter this creates—the retrograde is a chance to tie up loose ends and create a clear vision for the future," the twins say, adding, "Take advantage of it, and you'll emerge fresh and ready when Mercury goes direct."
Now, depending on where Sagittarius sits in your birth chart, this Mercury retrograde will impact one of your "houses," aka one section of your birth chart.
Each house governs certain themes, so here's which area of your life will be most impacted by this retrograde. (Check your rising sign too!)
- Aries: ninth house of higher learning and travel. Give your travel plans extra consideration and hold off on starting a new course or project.
- Taurus: eighth house of intimacy, rebirth, and sex. Take a closer look at your relationship to sex and intimacy and be open to new ways of operating. Exes may reappear.
- Gemini: seventh house of long-term partnerships. Reflect on your closest long-term partnerships, how you're showing up in them, and whether they benefit you. Exes may reappear.
- Cancer: sixth house of routines and self-care. Lean into extra self-care, slow down, and refine your routine.
- Leo: fifth house of passion and creativity. Take time to reignite your passions but remember to know your audience. Exes may reappear.
- Virgo: fourth house of home and family. Tread lightly during heated family discussions and take extra care to tend to your home.
- Libra: third house of communication and information. Choose your words wisely and expect miscommunications. Old friends may reappear.
- Scorpio: second house of money and material security. Reassess your budget and make note of how you can improve your financial standing.
- Sagittarius: first house of self and identity. Reflect on this past year and how you've grown, and start thinking about what you want this next year to bring.
- Capricorn: 12th house of the subconscious and endings. Lean into introspection and don't be afraid to talk about what you're going through.
- Aquarius: 11th house of collectives and wider networks. Reflect on how you show up for your wider communities and watch what you say online. Old friends may reappear.
- Pisces: tenth house of career and public image. Avoid tackling new projects or making career pivots, but ask yourself how well your current career is serving you.
The takeaway
We'll be the first to admit that Mercury retrograde doesn't make for the easiest few weeks, but it doesn't have to send us into a spiral. In fact, it's a whole lot easier when we make time to slow down and reflect—and amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays heading into New Year's, perhaps it's good timing after all.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel