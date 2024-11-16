Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Love Is In The Air This Thanksgiving For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
November 16, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Graphic by Aleksandra Jankovic / Stocksy
The holiday season is officially here, and with it comes cuffing season. But which zodiac signs are posed for romance over the next few weeks?

The holiday season is officially here, and with it comes cuffing season. But which zodiac signs are posed for romance over the next few weeks?

We chatted with astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim to get the lowdown on which signs can expect new love (or a new level of commitment) this Thanksgiving, and there are three signs that should start getting ready for romance now.

The astrology influencing our love lives right now

 As Grim tells mindbodygreen, the planet of love (Venus) is continuing its trek in Capricorn for another few weeks until December 6. "With Venus in Capricorn," he explains, "there's a focus on long-term relationships, longevity, and whether or not those relationships are sustainable."

Then, from November 25 to December 15, we have Mercury retrograde coming into play, which can cause communication signals to misfire and result in misunderstandings.

On December 6, when Venus moves into Aquarius, we'll then have Mars turn retrograde. And with two heavy-hitting planets backpedaling, Grim explains, December's love forecast is looking significantly more dramatic than November's.

All that to say, the following three signs have the best chance, astrologically speaking, for love this Thanksgiving. (And that includes the sun, moon, and/or rising sign!)

1.

Cancer

According to Grim, Cancer risings—but also Cancer suns and moons—will be strongly focused on their relationships right now. As aforementioned, Venus is in Capricorn, which means Venus is in Cancer's seventh house of longterm partnership.

As Grim notes, "Cancers aren't focusing on casual relationships by any means. They're either furthering their commitment to somebody or deciding to part ways."

2.

Virgo

Feeling flirty, Virgo? According to Grim, you may have some romance on the horizon, but for different astrological reasons than Cancer.

With Venus in your fifth house of passion, Grim explains that you can have fun with some romantic yet casual relationships this Thanksgiving. Nothing wrong with a cheeky holiday situationship!

Keep in mind, however, that Saturn just ended its recent retrograde in your seventh house of partnership. "Virgos have this interesting blend of maybe a casual relationship that could blossom into something more stable and long-term," Grim tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Heading into next year, Virgos are ideally focusing on even lifetime relationships."

3.

Capricorn

And finally, we have none other than Capricorn as the third sign to expect love this Thanksgiving. You're going to be magnetic for the next few weeks with Venus, the planet of love, in your sign.

As Grim explains, you might enjoy new relationships around this time, especially since Pluto will be leaving your sign on November 19. (Hello, fresh start!) Then, later on this holiday season, your magnetism continues once the sun enters your sign on December 22.

Remember to watch out for the effects of Mercury and Mars retrograde, but other than that, just try to enjoy these romantic vibes you're probably not used to feeling.

The takeaway

Have no fear if you're not a Cancer, Virgo, or Capricorn. Even with Mars and Mercury retrograde stirring up some drama, the holiday season is ripe with enough romance for everyone. But if you are a Cancer, Cap, or Virgo, you might want to start looking for romantic date inspo now.

