Meet Worry Stones: The Stress Ball Of The Crystal & Gemstone World

These are 10 common worry stones, but there are plenty of other varieties available today. As Lyons notes, you can make worry stones out of lots of different materials, and most crystals will work, depending on the cut. In tourist hot spots, it's not unlikely to find them made from local rock, Leavy adds. What it really comes down to is your intention for the stone, which can help you decide which type of crystal might be best for you.