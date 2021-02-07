Meet Worry Stones: The Stress Ball Of The Crystal & Gemstone World

There are a number of benefits to keeping a worry stone on hand, but the main one would have to be stress relief.

"For many people, worry stones are just an actual physical touchpoint when they're dealing with stress and anxiety," founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy Ashley Leavy explains to mbg. If you're the kind of person who struggles to meditate or do breathwork, she adds that "having that physical touchstone can be really helpful."

You can also assign your worry stone a specific intention, notes founder of Astara and crystal expert, Mariah K. Lyons. Whenever you see and touch your stone, she says, you "have a visual reminder of a specific intention you set"—be it finding more gratitude in life or challenging negative thought loops.

Again, the whole idea is that the stone can help absorb your worries, Leavy says, given that it is an element from the earth. And thanks to our acupressure points in the thumbs, she adds, worry stones can not only help you calm your worries but also make you feel a little happier in the moment, too.