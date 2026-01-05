Women Want Muscle & They’re Redefining Fitness In The Process
For generations, muscle was associated with masculinity. From Greek statues to gym ads, the image of strength has often been synonymous with manhood—bulging biceps, broad shoulders, brute force.
Meanwhile, women were encouraged to pursue a narrow ideal: To always be smaller. And this was equated with femininity. Fitness was framed as a quest to shrink, not to grow. Strength wasn’t just overlooked; it was off-limits for women. If you want to exercise, hit the cardio and call it a day.
But something is shifting. Walk into any gym, scroll through social media, or listen to the voices of athletes, trainers, and everyday women, and you’ll notice a new narrative taking shape. Women are not only reclaiming strength; they’re rewriting what it means altogether.
Platforms like Strava report a 25% increase in weight-training workouts among female users, and nearly one in three women now cites building physical strength as a top health goal for 2026. This growing movement shows that strength is no longer optional; it’s a priority.
Author and journalist Bonnie Tsui is one of the voices helping to illuminate this cultural evolution. In her recent book On Muscle, she blends science, history, and storytelling to unpack our complex relationship with strength, especially as women. On the mindbodygreen podcast, she shares how building muscle isn’t just a fitness trend. It’s a radical act of self-care. It’s about agency. And it’s about time.
The times are changing
On the podcast, Tsui introduces us to Jan Todd, a trailblazer, record-setter, and the first woman to lift Scotland’s legendary "manhood stones." They were traditionally a symbol of masculine power, a test of whether a boy had become a man. But when Jan hoisted them into the air, she redefined what strength could look like—and who it belonged to.
“We don’t live in a world anymore where we need a man to go club an animal and drag it back to the cave,” Bonnie joked on our podcast. “The cultural narrative is changing. Women are lifting heavier. They’re eating more, not less. They’re discovering what their bodies are capable of.”
Strong is feminine
Bonnie Tsui’s own life is a tapestry of athleticism, artistry, and curiosity. A Harvard-trained writer, former competitive swimmer, and the daughter of an artist who raised her to value both strength and form, she’s no stranger to moving through the world in a powerful body. But she’s also aware of the cultural baggage that has long weighed down women’s relationship with muscle.
For decades, women were told to get “toned” but not bulky, to stay small, to fit in—not take up space. Bonnie credits athletes like rugby star Ilona Maher with blowing up those ideas. “She’s strong. She’s feminine. She’s beautiful. And she’s making space for the next generation to be all of those things at once.”
And Bonnie wants to make one thing clear: this isn’t just about how muscle looks—it’s about what muscle allows us to do.
Building muscle builds your brain
Muscle does so much more than move your body; it is a critical driver of whole-body health. It’s metabolically active, helps regulate blood sugar and insulin1, protects against chronic inflammation2, and plays a key role in maintaining physical independence as we age. Some experts even call it the “organ of longevity”, and for good reason.
Muscle, it turns out, isn’t just a mechanical tissue; it’s an endocrine organ. When you lift, your muscles secrete chemicals called myokines that talk to your brain, reduce inflammation, and even promote neuroplasticity.
Translation? Lifting heavy doesn’t just strengthen your glutes—it sharpens your mind.
“Muscle is constantly talking to your brain,” Bonnie explained. “It actually makes your brain bigger.”
So much for the outdated stereotype that muscles and smarts don’t go together. As Bonnie points out, there's long been a cultural divide between athletes and academics. But in reality, strong bodies often support sharper brains, especially as we age. Strength training has been linked to better memory, faster cognitive processing, and decreased risk of dementia.
And unlike some parts of the body that decline with age, muscle is incredibly adaptable. You can start building it—and reaping its benefits—at any age. “If you start exercising in your seventies, you’ll still see gains,” Bonnie says. “Muscle responds to what you need it to do.”
The takeaway
What Jan Todd began by breaking records, today’s women are continuing by breaking stereotypes. They’re not waiting for permission to be strong. They’re not afraid to eat more, lift heavier, or take up space.
And they’re not doing it to look a certain way. They’re doing it to live a certain way—with more energy, more confidence, and more brainpower.
As Bonnie puts it: “Women should be strong—really strong—and lift heavy.”
Because in a world that still tries to define us by how we look, building muscle is a quiet act of rebellion. And it’s one that pays off in every way, from sharper minds to stronger communities.
So here’s your permission slip: Eat the protein. Lift the weights. Celebrate your daily gains. Rewrite the rules.
Because muscle isn’t just about power, it’s about possibility.