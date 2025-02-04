Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This One Thing Can Naturally Improve Your Brain Function—Now & Into The Future

Ava Durgin
Ava Durgin
February 04, 2025
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Couples working out
Image by JAVIER DÍEZ / Stocksy
February 04, 2025

Hitting the gym might be the smartest thing you do today—not just for your body, but for your brain. A recent study1 suggests that physical activity doesn’t just sculpt muscles—it actively enhances brain function by boosting key proteins that support cognitive health and protect against age-related decline.

The brain-boosting benefits of exercise

Researchers found that exercise increases levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1)—two essential proteins that support brain plasticity, memory, and cognitive function. Think of them as brain fertilizer, helping neurons grow, repair, and stay resilient as we age.

So, what exactly is neuroplasticity? It’s the brain's remarkable ability to adapt, reorganize, and forge new neural pathways in response to experiences, learning, and environmental changes.

Neuroplasticity is crucial not only during childhood development but also throughout adulthood. It helps the brain recover from injuries, adapt to new skills, and improve memory and learning capabilities.

What’s even more exciting? Women appear to benefit the most. The study revealed that physical activity had a stronger impact on BDNF levels in women, suggesting they might experience greater cognitive protection with regular movement.

What does this mean for your brain?

As we age, the brain naturally undergoes changes—volume loss, reduced blood flow, and even a decline in cognitive sharpness. The good news is that regular physical activity can help slow this process. By increasing BDNF and IGF-1, exercise may:

  • Enhance memory and learning
  • Protect against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s
  • Improve cognitive flexibility and problem-solving skills
  • Delay age-related cognitive decline

What are these brain proteins, anyway?

  1. BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor): You could think of this as  "Miracle-Gro" for your brain; BDNF promotes the survival and growth of neurons. Higher levels of BDNF are linked to better memory, mood regulation, and overall brain health. However, levels tend to decline with age, making exercise a powerful way to replenish this vital protein.
  2. IGF-1 (Insulin-Like Growth Factor-1): This protein supports brain plasticity and repair, playing a key role in neuroprotection and cognitive performance. IGF-1 also influences muscle repair and growth as well as metabolic health, ensuring your brain gets the energy it needs to function at its best.

Interestingly, while exercise had a significant impact on BDNF and IGF-1, this study1 did not show notable effects on vascular endothelial growth factor—a protein involved in blood vessel formation and brain blood flow. More research is needed to fully understand how exercise influences this particular factor.

The takeaway

Whether it’s running, swimming, or strength training, physical activity is one of the most effective strategies for protecting your brain health. So, the next time you lace up your sneakers, remember: you're not just building a stronger body, but a sharper, more resilient mind too.

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm
Integrative Health

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm

Emma Loewe

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries
Sponsor | Waterloo

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries

Jason Wachob

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier
Mental Health

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier

Francesca Bond

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off
Integrative Health

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off

Sarah Regan

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health

Sarah Regan

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart
Mental Health

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart

Jason Wachob

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows

Morgan Chamberlain

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause
Women's Health

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause

Ava Durgin

